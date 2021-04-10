Prisoner escape quickly stopped

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department contended with a short-lived prisoner escape during an offender transport Thursday morning.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said an officer was transporting three females to the Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia when one of the offenders said she needed to use the restroom.

“The officer stopped and tried to let her use the restroom and she tried to make a run for it,” he said. “She was only loose for a short time and the Wentzville Police Department got her right back in custody and they went on to the prison.”

Bullock said they were going to be filing charges against the offender, Kristy Bales, 33, for the escape attempt.

Part of a statement from the Wentzville Police Department gave the location of the escape:

“…They stopped at the QuikTrip gas station located at 55 Wentzville Parkway when an inmate was able to escape their custody. She fled on foot across Wentzville Parkway into a wooded area.”

The statement also said Wentzville Police set up a containment perimeter and within minutes took the subject back into custody on Shady Lane, due to tips from several area residents.

