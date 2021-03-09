Proffer charged after alleged altercation involving guns

After the first incident, the man further reported that Proffer produced a black handgun, which he described as semi-automatic of some kind, and began waving it around, cursing, and yelling obscenities. He told the deputy that the woman appeared to be very angry about something and was cussing at him and waving the gun in a threatening manner. The man said he was afraid and thought Proffer would shoot him, so he got away as fast as he could.

After providing the initial information, the man pointed to the woods line on the west side of the dam area, where the deputy observed someone sitting on a four-wheeler. The man identified the person as Proffer, according to the report.

The deputy responded to the area, driving his patrol truck as close as he could and getting within 50-75 feet of Proffer, who he could then see and recognize.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report notes that as the deputy approached, Proffer reportedly stated, "That's close enough; Stop there. Don't come any closer. You better stay away." The deputy ordered Proffer to keep her hands visible and not to move. Proffer reportedly made no aggressive moves, so he continued toward her.