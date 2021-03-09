Proffer charged after alleged altercation involving guns

An area woman faces charges this week after allegedly brandishing firearms at a man during a confrontation at the Lost Valley Lake Dam area in Madison County on Sunday.
Victoria Proffer, 65, of Fredericktown, was charged on Monday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop.
According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was dispatched to the Lost Valley Lake Dam area in Madison County at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dispatch informed the deputy that a woman was threatening to shoot someone in the area.
The deputy reports arriving on the scene and speaking with the alleged victim, who said Proffer was operating a four-wheeler on the lower part of the dam. The man told the officer that he approached Proffer to ask her to stay out of the area because he was in the process of cleaning it up.
The man said when he approached Proffer, she began cursing and yelling obscenities at him. During the encounter, the man said he saw Proffer get off of her four-wheeler and crouch behind it. He stated that the woman appeared to have a long gun of some kind that she began pointing at him. The man said he was afraid enough at the time to slump down in the seat of his vehicle and put his head behind the metal part of the door in case she fired at him.
After the first incident, the man further reported that Proffer produced a black handgun, which he described as semi-automatic of some kind, and began waving it around, cursing, and yelling obscenities. He told the deputy that the woman appeared to be very angry about something and was cussing at him and waving the gun in a threatening manner. The man said he was afraid and thought Proffer would shoot him, so he got away as fast as he could.
After providing the initial information, the man pointed to the woods line on the west side of the dam area, where the deputy observed someone sitting on a four-wheeler. The man identified the person as Proffer, according to the report.
The deputy responded to the area, driving his patrol truck as close as he could and getting within 50-75 feet of Proffer, who he could then see and recognize.
The report notes that as the deputy approached, Proffer reportedly stated, "That's close enough; Stop there. Don't come any closer. You better stay away." The deputy ordered Proffer to keep her hands visible and not to move. Proffer reportedly made no aggressive moves, so he continued toward her.
The deputy reports that Proffer was sitting on the four-wheeler with both legs on the same side. When he got next to the woman, the deputy said he observed two black handguns lying beside her on the seat. He then told Proffer to get off the four-wheeler and not to touch the guns.
The report states that Proffer said, "F--- you, pedophile m----- f-----." The deputy reportedly grabbed Proffer by the left arm and advised her that she was under arrest for unlawful use of a firearm.
Proffer then allegedly attempted to pull her arm away from the deputy and began pushing him with her right arm.
According to the report, Proffer continued to push the deputy and attempted to get away from him for a short time. The deputy noted that due to the two firearms' proximity, he pulled Proffer from the four-wheeler and guns and placed her on the ground.
Proffer reportedly continued to struggle until the deputy was able to secure her in handcuffs. At that time, two other deputies arrived on the scene.
Officers then secured the firearms located on the four-wheeler. One of the weapons was identified as a black Hi-Point .45 ACP semi-automatic handgun with eight rounds in the magazine. There was no round in the chamber. The other gun was a black Ruger .22 semi-automatic handgun with nine bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber. Both weapons were readily capable of lethal use, according to the report.
The Ruger also reportedly had the safety lever in the fire position. Also seized with the handguns were two magazines for the Hi-Point handgun, and four magazines for the Ruger, all containing rounds. Both guns and the magazines were secured as evidence.
Proffer was transported to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, where she reportedly continued cursing and causing disruptions. The charges were filed on Monday, and the court set a $5,000 cash-only bond for Proffer's release. If released on bond, Proffer is prohibited from being within 100 feet of the alleged victim in the case.
