A Bonne Terre couple were formally charged with drug trafficking last week after being involved in a police pursuit in early March.
Joseph Schuessler, 33, and Danielle Schuessler-Ward, 33, both of Bonne Terre, were charged by St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ben Campbell with second-degree drug trafficking.
Schuessler was also charged with resisting arrest, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, driving while revoked/suspended-second or subsequent offense, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, receiving stolen property, and two minor traffic violations.
The charges resulted from a police pursuit that began in Farmington and ended just outside of Bonne Terre. The couple was found in possession of a white, crystal-like substance which has since been confirmed to be 56 grams of methamphetamine.
Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker stated that on March 4, just after 1 a.m., officers from the Farmington Police Department were conducting surveillance on a Michigan Street residence known for narcotics distribution.
An officer began to follow a tan 1999 Chevrolet Malibu that left the address. A check of the license plate indicated the car had been reported stolen, which was later confirmed. The vehicle, reportedly driven by Schuessler with his wife in the passenger seat, made a right turn onto Middle Street and then a right onto Hickory Street and began to accelerate rapidly.
A second officer spotted the car on Hickory Street and activated his lights and siren, attempting to stop the driver, but a pursuit ensued.
Schuessler reportedly fled north on Michigan Street, left on Burks Road, and north on Route D. The vehicle continued on Route D to Route O, made a left on Route O and continued on to St. Joe Drive in Park Hills. The pursuit continued onto State Street in Desloge and then to Vo-Tech Road to Bonne Terre.
The driver of the car jumped the curb, drove through the UniTec Career Center parking lot, exited the lot and crashed, disabling the car. The officer who initiated the pursuit approached the car and saw Schuessler in the driver’s seat and Schuessler-Ward in the front passenger seat.
Schuessler resisted arrest. He was removed from the car and, with the assistance of several officers, taken into custody.
Schuessler-Ward was reportedly compliant while being removed from the vehicle. A search of her person turned up a large amount of a white crystal substance appearing to be methamphetamine, and a small bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Forensic lab testing would later confirm the white substance to be 56 grams of methamphetamine.
Schuessler-Ward was transported to the St. Francois County Jail. Schuessler was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, where he was treated for minor injuries, and then taken to the St. Francois County Jail.
Court records show that Schuessler had a suspended driver’s license and an active felony warrant for a probation violation at the time of the pursuit. According to Missouri Department of Corrections records, he was processed into the Boonville Correctional Center on March 6 and is serving a 15-year sentence for two counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.
With the filing of these charges Tuesday, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has requested a bond of $60,000, cash or surety for Schuessler, and a bond of $15,000, cash or surety for Schuessler-Ward. An arrest warrant was issued by the court for Schuessler-Ward on Thursday.
If convicted of the drug trafficking charges, the couple could face up to 10 years in prison.
