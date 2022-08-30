Rape case filed in SFC against area man incarcerated in Utah for two separate rapes, sexual battery

An area man incarcerated in Utah for rape convictions is facing new rape charges in St. Francois County related to an alleged sexual assault in 2016.

Dayton Lee Racer, 26, whose address in court documents is listed as Ste. Genevieve, has been charged in St. Francois County this month with first-degree rape.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on June 26, 2016, a deputy received a call to go to the Parkland Health Center E.R. to meet with the victim of an assault.

Once at the hospital, the report states that the deputy met with an officer from the Farmington Police Department who said he had received a call about a female being held against her will. The officer had made contact with the woman within the city limits of Farmington and said he convinced her to get herself checked out at the hospital for the assault. She also reportedly stated that she was the victim of sexual assault.

The report states the deputy spoke with the woman in her hospital room. She told the deputy she had gone to a bar in Farmington for her birthday. She recalled leaving with a man, later identified as Racer, to go to a hotel party.

The woman said she left with Racer because they thought the cops were getting called to the hotel, according to the report. She said that after leaving the hotel, they stopped at a place she believed to be Knob Lick Tower, south of Farmington. She told police they talked for about five minutes before Racer started "making his moves." The woman said she and Racer began kissing and touching, and then Racer started trying to take off her clothes. She said that she stopped him, and he told her that if she wasn't going to "give him anything," she needed to be in the back of the car.

The report states the woman recalled Racer moving the car, then stopping it again before he got in the back with her. She reportedly told the man that she wanted to go home, and he forced sexual intercourse on her. The woman said she was fighting Racer by punching him in the side and trying to push in his eye with her thumb, according to the statement.

At that point, the woman said Racer started yelling and cussing at her, reportedly saying, "what are you doing b----? You hurt my eye." The woman said Racer got out of the car, returned to the front seat, and kept saying, "I need 30 more minutes with you. Why did you fight me?"

The report states that as soon as the pair left the parking lot, the woman started calling 911. They reportedly made it back to Farmington, where Racer let her out of the car, the woman told police. She also reportedly provided police with Racer's license plate number.

Analysis of a sexual assault kit collected at the hospital resulted in a DNA match to Racer, according to authorities.

Racer is currently incarcerated in Kane County, Utah, after being convicted of two separate rape counts and one count of sexual battery in March 2020. A St. Francois County arrest warrant has been issued for Racer with no bond set.