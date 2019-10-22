{{featured_button_text}}
Rape charge dismissed

A charge of second-degree rape is dismissed following new evidence reviewed by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Charges against a man accused of second-degree rape have been dismissed after new evidence was reviewed by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Jesus Rodriguez, 35, had previously been charged on Oct. 9 with the crime after a Park Hills woman reported to authorities that the man forced her to have intercourse with him against her will.

The probable cause statement filed by Park Hills Police Department Det. Sgt. Summer Bess stated that a woman reported Rodriguez came to her West Main Street residence where she and the man went into her bedroom and kissed a few times before he held her down and forced himself on her.

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam said that new evidence has been brought to light resulting in the charge being dropped.

"After we reviewed the new evidence, we felt we would not be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Gilliam explained.

Rodriguez was released from the St. Francois County Jail on Friday.

