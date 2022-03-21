Rawlins sentenced to eight years in prison for firearm possession

An area man was sentenced this month to eight years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Last week, the United States Attorney's Office announced that Eli B. Rawlins, 35, of Irondale, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for the offense of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rawlins appeared for his plea and sentencing hearing Thursday before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. The man was represented at the hearing by Defense Attorney Jeffrey Goldfarb.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Feb. 6, 2021, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating a motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Tahoe when he observed the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in Patton in Bollinger County. The victim of the theft had also reported that her firearm was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Rawlins was reportedly located seated inside a Chevrolet Silverado truck parked in the same driveway.

After determining that the victim's firearm was missing from the stolen Tahoe, the trooper approached Rawlins and inquired about the missing weapon. Rawlins admitted that he had removed the gun from the Tahoe and placed it inside the Silverado, where it was recovered by the trooper.

Court records show that Rawlins has prior felony convictions for third-degree assault in Madison County and second-degree burglary in St. Francois County, which prohibits the man from possessing firearms.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

