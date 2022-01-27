Reid pleads guilty to federal charge

A Park Hills man pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge on Thursday.

United States District Court Judge Rodney W. Sippel accepted a plea of guilty from Scott E. Reid, 59, for possession of child pornography. A grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri previously indicted Reid for the charge.

Judge Sippel set sentencing for April 29.

According to the plea agreement, on or about August 11, 2019, Reid uploaded multiple images of child sexual abuse material to a website.

According to the press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office and court records, on Dec. 19, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Reid on Jarvis Road in St. Francois County. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a CyberTip reporting an IP address registered to his residence had uploaded images of child pornography.

Law enforcement seized computers and electronics on which Reid had downloaded from the internet 3,344 images and 24 videos of child pornography depicting juveniles engaged in sexual conduct. Reid admitted that he has viewed child pornography beginning as early as 1995 through internet chatrooms.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team and the St. Francis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

