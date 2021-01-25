Remaining two Iron County Jail escapees captured in Colorado

The remaining two men who escaped from the Iron County Jail on Jan. 16 have been apprehended in Colorado.

On Sunday, Dwight Abernathie was arrested by officers from the Arvada Colorado Police Department for attempted shoplifting at a local Walmart.

After several witness interviews, members of the U.S. Marshals Service from the District of Colorado, along with officers from the Denver Police Department, located and arrested Samuel Gillam at the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter located at 1901 29th St., in Denver, on Sunday.

Both Abernathie and Gillam were arrested and transported to local jails where they will await extradition back to Iron County.

On Wednesday, the third escapee, Tracy Brown, and his girlfriend Diana Thomas were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals from the Southwest Investigation Fugitive Team (SWIFT) along with New Mexico State Police, Alamogordo Police Department, and deputies from the Otero County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico.

When arrested, Brown and Thomas told members of the SWIFT that all three escapees had driven to Colorado together but split up in Denver.

The U.S. Marshals have been leading the investigation and manhunt for the three escapees since Jan. 17.

All three were in custody on local charges. Gillam was being held on an original charge of kidnapping. Abernathie was in custody on an original charge of assault. Brown was in custody on an original charge of burglary. The three allegedly moved a block wall to make their escape.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

