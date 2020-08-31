Reported assault and pursuit ends in charges

The deputy reported hearing Walker say, “I'm going to f------ kill you.” The deputy further reported hearing Walker tell the woman that if he had to come to town, he was going to harm her “bad” and there wasn’t a cop in the world who could stop him.

During the conversation, Walker reportedly said he was on his way to where he believed the woman was located. It was noted in the deputy’s report that once Walker was taken into custody, approximately an hour later, he was in possession of two AR-15 rifles, one shotgun, body armor, and approximately 400 rounds of ammunition.

After learning of Walker’s intention to locate the woman, deputies staged on Highway 21 in an attempt to intercept the man.

While the deputies were staged in the area of JV Contracting in Cadet, Walker was reportedly seen driving northbound on Highway 21. Deputies then activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the man’s vehicle.

The report states that Walker failed to yield, traveling north on Highway 21 reaching speeds of about 100 mph. Walker reportedly made a right turn on to Highway 47 and continued to drive recklessly at speeds of 100 mph.