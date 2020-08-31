Reported assault and pursuit ends in charges

A man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting family members and then leading police on a 10-mile chase in Washington County last week.
Christopher J. Walker, 38, of rural Bonne Terre, has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, felony harassment, and resisting a lawful stop.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Walker was involved in an argument with his wife and children about the dishes in the kitchen of their house and began yelling at them.
The argument reportedly got heated, and the man allegedly grabbed his son and punched him in the face, causing a laceration to his lip. When the other juvenile at the residence tried to stop Walker, he reportedly grabbed the boy and forcefully shoved his face into the wall, causing contusions to his nose and right eye.
The woman then fled the residence with both juveniles and immediately called 911. A deputy met with the woman and the two juveniles to obtain statement forms and pictures of injuries.
While with them, the deputy reported overhearing a phone conversation between Walker and the woman. During the conversation, the deputy states that he heard Walker make several statements to do serious physical harm toward the woman.
The deputy reported hearing Walker say, “I'm going to f------ kill you.” The deputy further reported hearing Walker tell the woman that if he had to come to town, he was going to harm her “bad” and there wasn’t a cop in the world who could stop him.
During the conversation, Walker reportedly said he was on his way to where he believed the woman was located. It was noted in the deputy’s report that once Walker was taken into custody, approximately an hour later, he was in possession of two AR-15 rifles, one shotgun, body armor, and approximately 400 rounds of ammunition.
After learning of Walker’s intention to locate the woman, deputies staged on Highway 21 in an attempt to intercept the man.
While the deputies were staged in the area of JV Contracting in Cadet, Walker was reportedly seen driving northbound on Highway 21. Deputies then activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the man’s vehicle.
The report states that Walker failed to yield, traveling north on Highway 21 reaching speeds of about 100 mph. Walker reportedly made a right turn on to Highway 47 and continued to drive recklessly at speeds of 100 mph.
The deputy reports that Walker dangerously drove his vehicle, passing several cars on blind curves and in no-passing zones during the pursuit.
Police pursued the man for approximately 10 miles. Due to heavy traffic in the area, deputies lost sight of Walker, according to the report.
Walker was eventually stopped and apprehended on Highway 47 by the Terre Du Lac Police Department, approximately three miles outside of Washington County.
Walker was booked into the Washington County Jail, and a $150,000-bond was set for his release.
If released on bond, Walker is ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device and must relinquish any firearms in his possession to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
