Reynolds County woman charged after death of newborn

A Reynolds County woman has been charged relating to the death of her infant child, who authorities say died with a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her system shortly after being prematurely delivered.

Elvira Baker, 35, of Redford, was charged in Reynolds County on April 28 with one count of abuse or neglect of a child - resulting in death.

According to a probable cause statement from the State Technical Assistance Team, on Feb. 1, 2020, Baker delivered a female newborn prematurely in a bathtub at her residence.

Another woman was reportedly present when the infant was born and reported to the 911 operator that the child was breathing at birth. Baker noted that the baby took several breaths and lived for several minutes but died before the ambulance arrived. A neighbor who was called for help also told police she observed the infant take several breaths and heard her make a squeaking sound, according to the statement.

During an interview with Baker, the report states she admitted to using methamphetamine heavily before she found out she was pregnant. She said she stopped using the drug when she found out. The woman reportedly disclosed to investigators that she used meth again sometime during her pregnancy when she was "dirty" at a doctor's visit and the day before she went into labor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}