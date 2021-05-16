Reynolds County woman charged after death of newborn

A Reynolds County woman has been charged relating to the death of her infant child, who authorities say died with a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her system shortly after being prematurely delivered.
Elvira Baker, 35, of Redford, was charged in Reynolds County on April 28 with one count of abuse or neglect of a child - resulting in death.
According to a probable cause statement from the State Technical Assistance Team, on Feb. 1, 2020, Baker delivered a female newborn prematurely in a bathtub at her residence.
Another woman was reportedly present when the infant was born and reported to the 911 operator that the child was breathing at birth. Baker noted that the baby took several breaths and lived for several minutes but died before the ambulance arrived. A neighbor who was called for help also told police she observed the infant take several breaths and heard her make a squeaking sound, according to the statement.
During an interview with Baker, the report states she admitted to using methamphetamine heavily before she found out she was pregnant. She said she stopped using the drug when she found out. The woman reportedly disclosed to investigators that she used meth again sometime during her pregnancy when she was "dirty" at a doctor's visit and the day before she went into labor.
According to the report, Baker's medical records from Ozark OB-GYN indicated that she tested positive for methamphetamine and benzodiazepines during the pregnancy. The lab results section of her medical record reportedly showed she tested positive for THC at three different visits and positive for amphetamines on Dec. 12, 2019.
Medical staff at Ozark OB-GYN informed police that a doctor verbally counsels all patients who test positive for drugs about the risks of using drugs during pregnancy. The staff said Baker was spoken to at length about it when she tested positive during her pregnancy in 2019.
Baker's medical record from Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center (PBMC) also stated that she admitted to using meth within 24 hours of being admitted at the facility. The PBMC records contained lab results that showed Baker was positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, and cannabinoids.
An autopsy was conducted on the newborn child. Lab results reportedly showed the infant had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system at levels which the physician advised were lethal. The doctor ruled the child's manner of death a "homicide which was likely caused by methamphetamine and prematurity."
Another physician reviewed all documents and medical records in this case and stated that the infant's death was due to a combination of neonatal sepsis, prematurity, and a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her system which caused Baker's premature labor, according to the report.
Baker was booked on the charge on April 29 at the Reynolds County Jail and held in custody without bond. A bond appearance hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in Reynolds County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com