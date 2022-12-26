Rhodes robbed Friday

Farmington Police are searching for four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred Dec. 23 at Rhodes 101 on West Columbia Street.

In a press release, Farmington Police Department said that at about 10:10 p.m. Friday, four subjects entered the Rhodes 101 store located at 1609 W. Columbia St. All four were wearing gloves and face coverings.

According to the release, one subject displayed a knife while another displayed a handgun. One customer was reportedly in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police report that one subject remained with the customer while the other three moved behind the counter, removing money from the cash register and filling a bag with cigarettes and alcohol.

The release said all four subjects fled the scene on foot heading north on Westmount Drive. They were tracked for a distance before the track was lost.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 573-760-7111.