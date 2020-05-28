Roberts charged with statutory rape in Wash Co.

A Desloge man is facing felony charges in Washington County in connection with the alleged statutory rape of a minor earlier last year.
John M. Roberts, 38, was charged Wednesday with three counts of second-degree statutory rape.
According to a probable cause statement from the incident, Roberts is alleged to have had sexual intercourse and performed other sexual acts on a female who was under the age of 17. The sexual encounters reportedly occurred between Jan. 9, 2019, and June 7, 2019, in Washington County.
The report states that during the course of this investigation, the victim interviewed reported she had sexual intercourse and performed sexual acts on Roberts. She said Roberts had performed sexual acts on her on several occasions at her residence in Washington County when she was 16 years old.
Roberts was reportedly interviewed, and after being advised of his Miranda Rights, the report states he admitted he had sexual intercourse with the girl and she performed oral sex on him on several occasions at her residence.
Based on the dates of the reported incidents, Roberts would have been between the ages of 37-38 when they occurred.
With formal charges filed, a warrant was issued for Roberts' arrest.
The man was apprehended on the arrest warrant Thursday and was taken to the St. Francois County Jail. Roberts had a $50,000 cash or surety bond set in his case, which he posted Thursday and was released from custody.
While released on bond, Roberts is ordered to have no contact with the victim or any person under the age of 17 who is not his own child.
