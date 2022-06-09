Roberts pleads guilty to statutory rape

An area man pleaded guilty this week to statutory rape charges filed in 2020 after reports of sexual contact with a juvenile female in 2019.

John M. Roberts, 40, of Desloge, appeared before Circuit Judge Jerel Lee Poor II in Washington County on Monday, where he withdrew his initial pleas of not guilty, entering guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

The case had been set for a jury trial on July 13-14 before a plea agreement was reached.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution recommended sentences of seven years in prison on each count to run consecutively for a total of 14 years.

Pursuant to state statute, the judge indicated he intends to consider Roberts for probation 120 days after the date he is delivered to the custody of the Division of Adult institutions.

Roberts will be formally sentenced on July 11, at 9 a.m. The court docket entry shows Robert’s bond is ordered to continue until the July sentencing hearing. The court informed Roberts that if he fails to appear for the sentencing date, commits new crimes, or violates his bond, the court could reject the plea agreement. The man would then be exposed to the full range of punishment.

Roberts was initially charged with the crimes on May 26, 2020.

According to a probable cause statement from the incident, reports were made that Roberts had sexual intercourse and performed other sexual acts on a female who was under the age of 17. The sexual encounters were reported to have occurred between Jan. 9, 2019, and June 7, 2019, in Washington County.

The report states that during the course of the investigation, the victim told police she had sexual intercourse and performed sexual acts on Roberts. She said the man had performed sexual acts on her on several occasions at her residence in Washington County when she was 16 years old.

Roberts was reportedly interviewed, and after being advised of his Miranda Rights. The report states he admitted he had sexual intercourse with the girl, and she performed oral sex on him on several occasions at her residence.

Based on the dates of the reported incidents, Roberts would have been between the ages of 37-38 when the acts occurred.

Roberts has been free since posting a $50,000 bond on May 28, 2020.

While released on bond, awaiting formal sentencing, Roberts is ordered to have no contact with the victim or any person under the age of 17 who is not his own child.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.