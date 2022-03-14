Rodgers sentenced to 16 years

A Farmington man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on Friday.

James L. Rodgers, 42, of Farmington, appeared before US District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig Friday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the receipt of child pornography and the coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to the plea agreement, on or between May 1, 2019, and Oct. 9, 2019, in St. Francois County, Rodgers utilized the internet and social media websites to communicate with multiple victims under the age of 10. Rodgers used the social media sites to request the victims to engage in sexual acts and that they produce and send to him images and videos of such sexual acts over the internet.

An examination of the Rodger’s cell phone by law enforcement also revealed he was distributing child pornography with others over the internet. On Sept. 22, 2019, Rodgers shared 11 videos and nine images of child pornography and again on Sept. 27, 2019, Rodgers exchanged five videos and 16 images of child pornography over a social media platform.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0