Rutledge headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to child porn possession

A local man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison last week in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography earlier this year.

On Friday, Tyson R. Rutledge, 48, of Bonne Terre, appeared in St. Louis before United States District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, who sentenced the man to spend 28 months in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons.

Friday's sentencing hearing was held after Rutledge changed his original plea of not guilty during an April 30 hearing, pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

The case was filed in federal court on Sept. 3, 2020, following a lengthy FBI investigation that began the previous summer.

On July 22, 2019, according to the reports, Rutledge sent a message to an undercover FBI agent participating in a social media chat room.

Rutledge and the undercover FBI agent reportedly began talking about children when the man asked if the agent had sex with kids. Rutledge reportedly said he likes "young" and has "no limits." He then sent the undercover agent a graphic image showing a minor female and her genitals, according to officials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}