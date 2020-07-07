SAFE kit initiative collects from neighboring agencies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two SAFE Kit Initiative shipping events were held at the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and New Madrid County Sheriff's Office earlier in June. Each shipping event gathered untested sexual assault kits from neighboring agencies to send to the private lab to be tested.

“Sending these kits to the lab to be tested is a top priority of my office, and we’re moving as expeditiously as we can to move through the backlog," said Attorney General Schmitt. “Additionally, none of this would be possible without the help of our law enforcement partners, and I want to thank the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office and the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office for their help on this important initiative."

In total, 30 untested sexual assault kits were gathered and shipped from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office and 52 kits were gathered and shipped from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the shipping events, shipping events have been held at the police departments in O’Fallon, Lee's Summit, Grandview, Springfield, Columbia, St. Joseph, Blue Springs, and Joplin, and at the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.