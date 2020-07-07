SAFE kit initiative collects from neighboring agencies

Two SAFE Kit Initiative shipping events were held at the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and New Madrid County Sheriff's Office earlier in June. Each shipping event gathered untested sexual assault kits from neighboring agencies to send to the private lab to be tested.
“Sending these kits to the lab to be tested is a top priority of my office, and we’re moving as expeditiously as we can to move through the backlog," said Attorney General Schmitt. “Additionally, none of this would be possible without the help of our law enforcement partners, and I want to thank the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office and the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office for their help on this important initiative."
In total, 30 untested sexual assault kits were gathered and shipped from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office and 52 kits were gathered and shipped from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the shipping events, shipping events have been held at the police departments in O’Fallon, Lee's Summit, Grandview, Springfield, Columbia, St. Joseph, Blue Springs, and Joplin, and at the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
The Attorney General's Office has also been in contact with the lab in Virginia that processes the results of the untested sexual assault kits submitted through the SAFE Kits Initiative, and each step of the testing chain is continuing at normal pace. The lab has been deemed an essential business, and Marshall University, which conducts technical review of the lab results, are also continuing to work at normal pace. No slowdown in testing is expected, and the previous timeline should hold.
The SAFE Kits Initiative, funded by a grant administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, was launched by Attorney General Schmitt in January 2019 to inventory all untested sexual assault kits in the backlog, create an electronic tracking system, and send those identified kits to a lab for forensic testing and potentially eventual prosecution.
