Saunders charged after pipe bomb discovery in Potosi

A Washington County man was charged last week after police allegedly found a pipe bomb in his residence while initially responding to a medical emergency.

Melvin Saunders, 56, of Potosi, was charged with felony unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on March 2 officers were dispatched to a report of an overdose at Saunders' residence on Oak Street in Potosi.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saunders was reportedly the one who overdosed on an unnamed substance. While at the residence, an officer spoke with a woman who resides in the home with Saunders. The woman pointed to the front breast pocket of a robe that contained packaging in which syringes are sold.

The officer states in his report that upon removing the bag from the pocket, it was empty but he observed two syringes lying in the pocket along with a glass pipe, as well as another pipe wrapped in electrical tape. When the officer removed the pipe wrapped in electrical tape, he observed it was a galvanized metal pipe with a fuse coming out of one end. The pipe was placed on the bed and the house was evacuated.