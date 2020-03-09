You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Saunders charged after pipe bomb discovery in Potosi
0 comments
alert top story

Saunders charged after pipe bomb discovery in Potosi

{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged after pipe bomb discovery

A Potosi man faces charges after a pipe bomb was allegedly found in his home.

 File

A Washington County man was charged last week after police allegedly found a pipe bomb in his residence while initially responding to a medical emergency.

Melvin Saunders, 56, of Potosi, was charged with felony unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on March 2 officers were dispatched to a report of an overdose at Saunders' residence on Oak Street in Potosi.

Saunders was reportedly the one who overdosed on an unnamed substance. While at the residence, an officer spoke with a woman who resides in the home with Saunders. The woman pointed to the front breast pocket of a robe that contained packaging in which syringes are sold.

The officer states in his report that upon removing the bag from the pocket, it was empty but he observed two syringes lying in the pocket along with a glass pipe, as well as another pipe wrapped in electrical tape. When the officer removed the pipe wrapped in electrical tape, he observed it was a galvanized metal pipe with a fuse coming out of one end. The pipe was placed on the bed and the house was evacuated.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene. A member of the bomb squad diffused the improvised explosive device, which was described as a fully weaponized lethal device with approximately the same damage capabilities as a hand grenade.

Saunders was booked into Washington County Jail and a $40,000 bond was set. His bond was later reduced to $30,000, cash, surety, or property.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News