Sawtelle charged with statutory rape

An area man faces statutory rape charges after he allegedly forced himself on a child and engaged in sex acts before reportedly threatening the minor if she told anyone.

Jeffrey Todd Sawtelle, 54, of Park Hills, was charged in St. Francois County with two counts of first-degree statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on or between Aug. 1-31, 2019, a juvenile female less than 14 years old was residing in a Park Hills residence. The report states that the girl told police she was in her bedroom upstairs when Sawtelle entered the room and began forcing himself onto her.

The man allegedly performed two sex acts on the child, who later reportedly recalled to police that the acts lasted about two minutes, but felt like they lasted forever. She said Sawtelle then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Sawtelle was booked at the St. Francois County Jail last Friday, where he is currently being held without bond. The man appeared in court via WebEx on Tuesday and was formally arraigned on the charges.

The police report notes that Sawtelle has two minor children residing within his household.

Court records show that Sawtelle pleaded guilty in St. Francois County in September 2018 to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (first offense - no sexual conduct). The man received a four-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on five years of supervised probation. A probation violation in the case was filed in court on Tuesday.

Sawtelle is scheduled to appear in court again on March 1 at 8:30 a.m. for a confined docket hearing.

