Scam of the Week: Security Tips — URLs are only half the story

If you’ve taken security awareness training, you have probably been taught to hover your cursor over a link to view the destination URL.

Checking the URL for things like misspellings, unofficial domain names, and sneaky subdomains is a great way to protect yourself against phishing links. But, the URL could appear legitimate and still lead you to something malicious. Cybercriminals can use hijacked websites, websites that appear safe, or services like Dropbox or Google Drive to spread their phishing attacks.

While you should definitely make a habit of checking links before clicking on them, it is important to know the other red flags to look for in a suspicious email. Try examining the email by asking yourself some of the following questions:

• Is the body of the email specifically addressed to you? If the email starts with “Dear User” or any other vague term instead of your name, this could indicate that the email is a phishing attack that was sent to a number of other people.

• Are there obvious spelling or grammatical errors? Nowadays, spell checking is built into most email clients and mobile keyboards. Obvious spelling and grammatical errors could indicate that the message has been poorly translated from one language to another.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}