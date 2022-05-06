Scherrer sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sam 'Tick' Francis

An area man has been sentenced to life in prison after a St. Francois County jury found him guilty of murdering a man in December 2012.

Melvin J. Scherrer Jr., of rural Bonne Terre, appeared before Circuit Judge Jerel Lee Poor II on Friday to be sentenced for second-degree murder related to the death of Sam "Tick" Francis, a tattoo artist with local ties.

Police discovered Francis' body on July 25, 2013, decomposing in the septic tank of a then-vacant property outside Bonne Terre with black Gorilla brand duct tape wrapped around his head and used to tie his arms behind his back.

Scherrer was charged with the first-degree murder in September 2013. After years of delays, a jury trial was finally held and the jury found the man guilty on Feb. 18 of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, felonious restraint, and abandonment of a corpse.

Missouri State Public Defender Cynthia Dryden represented Scherrer at trial and at his sentencing hearing. St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matt Brown tried the case and represented the state at Friday's hearing.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Scherrer to the maximum on each count — 56 years total. The defence argued for the minimum sentences, including 10 years on the second-degree murder count, and three years for armed criminal action.

Before the sentences were read, the court heard from four members of Francis' family who made victim impact statements.

Gary Francis, Sam Francis' father, appeared emotional on the stand as he recalled his son tell him that if he were to ever be found murdered, Scherrer would be the one who would have done it.

Gary Francis recalled the day police came to his farm informing him that they had located a body. He said the officers had not yet positively identified the body, and he remained hopeful that his son was still alive. Authorities later confirmed the identity, and Gary Francis and his wife, Donna, began praying for justice in their son's death.

Struggling with a failing heart, Donna Francis would not live to see that justice served nearly a decade after her son's murder, as her husband explained to the court.

"Donna died with a broken heart," he said.

Rodney Kyle, Sam Francis' cousin, expressed his desire to see Scherrer receive the maximum punishment, saying he hoped his cousin's murderer "dies behind bars a caged man…"

Another cousin of Sam Francis', Robert Francis, spoke about the positive contributions his cousin had made to their Cherokee tribe, reviving the art of traditional Native American tattooing to the indigenous community. He said Sam Francis had also constructed their sacred clay fire pit, holding a sacred flame which Robert Francis still tends to several times each day.

Jason Francis, Sam Francis' brother, went before the court to make a statement, noting that he had "thought about this day for a long time." He said he wouldn't be saying a lot about Scherrer, as his mother always taught them that if they can't say anything nice about someone, to not say anything at all.

Jason Francis said his father always taught them to make good decisions.

"I'll never get to see [my brother] again because someone made bad decisions," he said.

Following the family's comments, the defense made their case for the minimum sentences, presenting the court with a neuropsychological evaluation performed on Scherrer in 2017.

The examination reportedly showed Scherrer suffered from several conditions, including one that meant the man suffered from "really bad verbal comprehension." Dryden said this made it very difficult for her client to speak with his defense and other members of the judicial process.

Dryden had motioned the court for an acquittal and a new trial before the sentencing, but Judge Poor denied those motions.

Ultimately, Judge Poor went with the state's recommendation, handing down a sentence of life in prison for second-degree murder, 15 years confinement on the count of armed criminal action, seven years plus a $5,000 fine for felonious restraint, and four years plus a $5,000 fine for abandonment of a corpse.

The judge ordered that the sentence be served consecutively for a total of 56 years in prison.

"I am very pleased that Melvin Scherrer was sentenced to the maximum time in prison that is allowed under current Missouri law," Gilliam said following Friday's hearing.

The jury trial in the case against Scherrer began on Feb. 15. Several of Francis' relatives attended throughout the four days.

The prosecution's stance at trial was that Scherrer murdered Francis by taping his head with Gorilla brand tape and forcing him into a truck toolbox, leading to the man's death by suffocation.

The defense would argue reasonable doubt of Scherrer's guilt in the case existed as they said it could not be proven that Francis did not die from methamphetamine intoxication. The defense would also attempt to raise doubts about the validity and truthfulness of key witness testimony.

After opening statements from both sides, jurors began hearing testimony from state witnesses.

The prosecution called 11 witnesses to the stand, including Otto Plopper, who testified he was present at Scherrer's house when Francis was attacked and killed.

Plopper said he went with Scherrer to pick Francis up from a Festus bar at about 2:30 to 3 p.m. that afternoon before they went to Scherrer's house so Francis could perform tattoos during a tattoo party.

At some point, Plopper said he left the house and went to his home in Goose Creek. He said he later received a call from Scherrer, asking him to come back to the house and help because someone was trying to rob him. Plopper said he didn't go at first because he thought Scherrer was playing games as he had received similar calls in the past. He said Scherrer called about 4-5 times before he decided to go back.

Plopper recalled walking inside and noticing the house was a mess. He said he went to the living room and saw Francis by the fireplace with his hands tied behind his back.

Plopper said that Scherrer had his shirt off, appeared to be frothing at the mouth like a dog with rabies, and had a baseball bat in his hands. He testified that Scherrer hit Francis' legs with the bat, and Brent Bouren hit the man in the face with his fist. Plopper said he saw Bouren kick Francis in the face when the man was on the ground a short time later.

Plopper went on to testify that he, Scherrer, and another person present, Dustin Eyerly, retrieved a truck toolbox from Scherrer's truck and brought it inside. He said Scherrer made Francis get inside the toolbox, and Bouren was standing next to the box with a gun in his hand. Plopper then recalled Scherrer wrapping Francis' head with Gorilla tape, starting at his mouth and wrapping the tape all the way up to the man's head and over his hat. He said Francis did not appear to move much or struggle while the tape was wrapped around his head.

After the tape was applied, Plopper said Scherrer made Francis lie down in the toolbox before closing the lid. He said he heard kicking and gurgling sounds, but the sounds stopped after about 10-20 minutes. He mentioned that he, Scherrer, Bouren, and Eyerly started cleaning the house while the box remained inside. He said Bouren left the residence about an hour after Francis was made to get inside the box. He said after Bouren left, they continued using cleaning products to clean the house for approximately another hour before moving the toolbox back to Scherrer's truck. He noted that Scherrer backed the truck up to the porch, they slid the box from the porch into the truck's bed, and he did not hear or feel any movement inside the box.

According to his testimony, Plopper and Scherrer then left in the truck and drove around until they found a vacant house in Bonne Terre with a real estate sign in the yard and a concrete septic tank in the back. He said they dragged the toolbox off of the truck and dumped Francis' body in the septic tank after removing a concrete block covering an access hole. From there, Plopper said they went to Scherrer's uncle's house, where they burned some of Francis' clothes inside of a dryer. He mentioned that Scherrer took the chip out of Francis' phone and tossed it.

Next, Plopper said he went with Scherrer to a car wash to clean blood out of the truck bed and then went back to Scherrer's house.

Francis' body was eventually located after Plopper agreed to cooperate with investigators, eventually leading them to the property outside Bonne Terre, where they had placed the body.

As part of a plea deal, Plopper was later charged with abandonment of a corpse. He pleaded guilty to the charge and received five years probation. He violated his probation and was given a four-year prison sentence, which he has since completed.

Bouren pleaded guilty in 2015 to amended charges of second-degree assault and felonious restraint, both Class C felonies, and received a two-year prison sentence.

Other key testimonies came from Missouri State Crime Lab investigators, including a lab technician who testified about her analysis of a carpet tacking strip recovered from under the carpet near the fireplace in Scherrer's living room. The technician said she found blood on the strip, which, when tested, showed a partial DNA profile matching Francis' blood. The prosecution noted that the carpet tacking strip was recovered from the exact location where Plopper said he initially saw Francis with his hands tied.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

