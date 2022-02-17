Scherrer stands trial for 2012 murder of man found in septic tank

After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesday in St. Francois County for a man charged with murder in connection with the December 2012 death of Sam "Tick" Francis.

Francis was a tattoo artist missing for several months before being found dead in a septic tank outside Bonne Terre.

Scherrer was subsequently charged in September 2013 with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, felonious restraint, and abandonment of a corpse after the discovery of Francis' body on July 25, 2013. Investigators found the deceased man's decomposing body in the septic tank of a then-vacant property with black Gorilla brand duct tape wrapped around his head and used to tie his arms behind his back.

The first day of the trial presided over by Circuit Judge Jerel Lee Poor II began with jury selection which lasted the entirety of the day. After the jurors were chosen, Wednesday began with opening statements from attorneys for the prosecution and defense.

Trying the case on behalf of the state are St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matt Brown.

Gilliam began by recalling for the jury the manner in which Francis' body was found. She noted the Gorilla tape found wrapped around his head and how his arms were tied. She summarized the events reportedly leading up to the man's death.

The prosecutor also mentioned that the medical examiner could not determine the cause of Francis' death due to the body's decomposition. However, the pathologist had ruled the death a homicide. She explained to jurors that they would be hearing witness testimony about the details of events leading to Francis' death and the disposal of his body, as well as expert testimony regarding the investigation and evidence.

Scherrer is represented at trial by Missouri State Public Defenders Cynthia Dryden and Jesse Hardy.

Dryden opened her statement with two words: "undetermined method," referring to the medical examiner's conclusion as to Francis' cause of death. She inferred that the lack of determination raised a reasonable doubt that Francis was murdered before being placed in the septic tank. She mentioned other possibilities like drug overdose as the pathologist determined that the man's muscle tissue showed the presence of methamphetamine.

She said the police began their investigation under the assumption of murder, offering deals to others allegedly involved, including Otto Plopper and Brent Bouren — two men who were also charged with crimes related to the death.

The defense attorney said that Plopper had told police he helped Scherrer move the body to the septic tank after statements by law enforcement indicating he could be charged with murder unless he cooperated. Plopper eventually accepted a plea deal in which he agreed to help locate Francis' body and cooperate in exchange for only being charged with abandonment of a corpse and receiving probation.

Likewise, the defense recalled that Bouren had been initially charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, felonious restraint, and second-degree assault in Francis' death. As part of a plea deal with former St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin, Bouren's murder and armed criminal action charges were dropped in January 2016, leaving the second-degree assault and felonious restraint charges remaining. Mahurin asked for a sentence of time-served with the stipulation that Bouren would testify in Scherrer's case.

After opening statements from both sides, jurors began hearing witness testimony from state witnesses. The prosecution called nine witnesses to the stand on Wednesday, including Plopper, Bouren, other civilian witnesses associated with the case, the pathologist who performed the autopsy, as well as two Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Crime Lab examiners and an MSHP investigator who worked the case.

State witness testimony is expected to resume on Thursday. After jurors have heard from witnesses for the state, they will begin hearing from any witnesses the defense may call to the stand.

The Daily Journal will publish a more in-depth account of witness testimony after the trial has concluded.

