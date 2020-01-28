{{featured_button_text}}
Schoonover dies three days into prison sentence

An inmate was pronounced dead Monday evening at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre just three days into a 25-year prison sentence he received last month.

The Missouri Department of Corrections released a statement Tuesday reporting the death of Danny Ray Schoonover, 53, of Farmington, who was processed into the facility on Friday.

Schoonover was sentenced, on Dec. 20, to spend 25 years behind bars after being found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation following a two-day jury trial held in October.

The cause of death has not yet been released but an autopsy was performed on Tuesday, according to the St. Francois County Coroner's Office.

Schoonover's trial took place on Oct. 9-10 and after a guilty verdict was rendered by the jury, a sentence of 20 years imprisonment on the statutory sodomy count and five years imprisonment on the count of child molestation was recommended by the jurors.

Schoonover had originally been charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy but the jury instead entered a guilty verdict on the lesser included charge of child molestation.

The victim in the case was not present during the sentencing hearing however family members of Schoonover's were present.

At the sentencing, Schoonover indicated that he would be filing an appeal in the case before being remanded to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department to be transferred into the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentences.

Schoonover was indicted on the charges by a grand jury on June 22, 2017, for his role in two incidents that occurred in 2016 — one at a residence in Farmington and the other while driving.

According to a probable cause statement by then-Officer Timmeray Porter of the Farmington Police Department, during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center on May 1, 2017, an 8-year-old female disclosed that Schoonover had performed a sexual act on her at a family member's house while she was in the man's care.

The young girl said that she was asleep on a couch and awoke to find her clothing off and Schoonover engaging in the sexual act.

She described another incident that happened while the two of them were in a truck en route to the flea market in an area that she described as being near C-Barn on Highway 221 in Farmington. She said they were stopped at a stoplight when Schoonover asked her if she wanted him to touch her. She stated that she told him, “no” but he pulled her pants down anyway, while sitting, and touched her private area with his hand.

More information regarding the cause of Schoonover's death will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

