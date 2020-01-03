{{featured_button_text}}
Schoonover sentenced to 25 years

Schoonover

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A Farmington man found guilty of statutory sodomy and child molestation by a St. Francois County jury in October appeared in court in December for sentencing.

Danny Ray Schoonover, 53, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn who presided over the two-day trial.

Schoonover appeared in custody with District Public Defender Stepanie Zipfel and St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam, who tried the case, appeared on behalf of the state.

The trial took place on Oct. 9-10 and after a guilty verdict was rendered by the jury, a sentence of 20 years imprisonment on the statutory sodomy count and five years imprisonment on the count of child molestation was recommended by the jurors.

Schoonover had originally been charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy but the jury instead entered a guilty verdict on the lesser included charge of child molestation.

The victim in the case was not present during the sentencing hearing however family members of Schoonover's were present.

The defense asked the judge to run the two sentences concurrently for a total sentence of 20 years, citing Schoonover’s lack of a prior criminal record.

The prosecutor asked that the man be ordered to serve the two recommended sentences consecutively for a total of 25 years. Gilliam said that while she understood that Schoonover has no prior criminal record, she believed that there may be other victims of Schoonover.

The defense replied saying suspicion that other victims may exist shouldn’t be a factor considered in the court’s sentencing decision because the defendant hadn’t been charged in any other cases.

Judge Horn said that those suspicions would not be considered in the court’s sentencing decision.

Ultimately, the judge went with the prosecution’s sentencing request saying that she believed the jury recommendations didn't leave Schoonover as exposed in sentencing as he could have been in this case since they did not recommend the maximum possible sentences and because he was found guilty of the lesser included charge of child molestation as opposed to the original second statutory sodomy charge.

Schoonover indicated that he would be filing an appeal in the case and he was remanded to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department to be transferred into the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentences.

Schoonover was indicted on the charges by a grand jury on June 22, 2017, for his role in two incidents that occurred in 2016 — one at a residence in Farmington and the other while driving.

According to a probable cause statement by then-Officer Timmeray Porter of the Farmington Police Department, during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center on May 1, 2017, an 8-year-old female disclosed that Schoonover had performed a sexual act on her at a family member's house while she was in the man's care.

The young girl said that she was asleep on a couch and awoke to find her clothing off and Schoonover engaging in the sexual act.

She described another incident that happened while the two of them were in a truck en route to the flea market in an area that she described as being near C-Barn on Highway 221 in Farmington. She said they were stopped at a stoplight when Schoonover asked her if she wanted him to touch her. She stated that she told him no but he pulled her pants down anyway, while sitting, and touched her private area with his hand.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

