Schrum appointed as Judge in 42nd Judicial Circuit

Local Attorney Scott Schrum is appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the 42nd Judicial Circuit, filling a seat on the bench left vacant following the retirement of Judge Randall L. Head. 

A local attorney has been appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit in Iron County after the retirement of the Honorable Randall L. Head.

Attorney Scott Schrum was sworn in as an Associate Circuit Judge Wednesday after being appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson near the end of October.

Schrum has practiced law as a partner for the Farmington and Greater St. Louis Law Firm, formerly known as Marler Schrum Law. Now that Schrum will be serving on the bench, he will sever professional ties to the law firm, which will rebrand as Marler Law Partners.

“We are excited for Scott’s new chapter and will miss his day-to-day presence in our lives and yet, there is no one more deserving of this opportunity,” said Sara Marler, managing partner of Marler Law Partners.

The 42nd Judicial Circuit is comprised of Iron, Reynolds, Crawford, Dent, and Wayne Counties.

Schrum has been a lifelong resident of the area and was raised in Iron and Washington Counties. He attended Belleview Elementary School and graduated from Valley R-6 High School in Caledonia. 

He began his college education at Mineral Area College and Central Methodist College. Schrum graduated from St. Louis University School of Law and began practicing law in 2014. He is licensed to practice law in Missouri, Arkansas, and Alaska.

Before becoming an attorney, Schrum worked in his family's construction business, pouring concrete and successfully managing the family business for more than ten years.

Colleagues of Schrum have described him as a “jack of all trades” because of his multi-faceted background. In addition to working as a concrete contractor, Schrum is a licensed EMT, holds a Class A CDL, and is a licensed NRA instructor. Schrum has said that the many different things he’s done throughout his working career have given him a perspective for what’s really going on in other people’s lives.

Marler Law Partners held a party for Schrum, on Friday, to celebrate his appointment to the bench and the new Judge began the training and orientation process for his new position on Monday. The law firm has had to quickly rebrand itself since Schrum’s appointment to the 42nd Judicial Circuit. A full rebrand of the firm website design and logo will be released in 2020.

In his free time, Schrum enjoys spending time with his family and is an avid outdoorsman. Some of his hobbies include hunting and fly-fishing.

