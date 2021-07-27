Scout chaperone charged after cameras found in S Bar F Scout Ranch shower rooms

David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington has been arrested in Missouri and charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy; two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography; and four counts of second-degree promoting child pornography after cameras were found in shower rooms at S Bar F Scout Ranch south of Farmington.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock announced the filing of charges on Tuesday. Nelson's bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

According to the court documents, Nelson arrived at Camp Gamble at the S Bar F Scout Ranch south of Farmington on July 18 as a chaperone for a scout troop from St. Louis County.

On July 23, cameras were located in two of the bathroom/shower rooms located within Camp Gamble.

An investigation was initiated by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Detective Division which resulted in these charges being filed Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. According to a press release from the sheriff's department, three juvenile-aged white male victims have not been identified at this time.