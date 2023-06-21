Daniel Reyes, 40, of Ironton was charged in Iron County with three felony counts of possession of child pornography last week. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says investigators received a tip in May that Reyes had allegedly shared a file containing child pornography via Snapchat.

Investigators were reportedly able to review the file and confirm it contained pornographic material involving a boy around 10 years of age. The statement says on June 14, MSHP investigators interviewed Reyes at the Pilot Knob Police Department. At the beginning of the interview, Reyes allegedly denied knowledge of the Snapchat account but later admitted to owning the Snapchat account and sharing the file. Reportedly, Reyes said he did not think the male in the image was a minor.

An Iron County search warrant was obtained and reportedly executed in regard to Reyes’ cell phone and home. The cell phone allegedly contained three videos portraying children between the ages of 6-13 years of age engaged in various sexual activities. One video reportedly included the act of forcible rape of a child by an adult.

MSHP investigators state in the report Reyes is a danger to the community due to his sexual interest in children and his role as a volunteer for a local Cub Scouts Unit and Scouts BSA Unit. A confidential source inside the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) confirmed Reyes was a volunteer scout leader and passed a federal background check and youth protection training prior to becoming a leader. The informant stated Reyes was removed from any affiliation from the BSA on the day of his arrest.

None of the children in the BSA units to which Reyes had access were included in the pornographic videos found on his phone. A spokesperson for the BSA credited the organization's stricter protocols for protecting children in units all over the U.S. One such security feature requires at least two registered adult leaders to be present for every scouting activity, including meetings.

Any questions pertaining to Reyes and the BSA can be directed to Joe Sadewasser by phone 314-256-3120 or email joe.sadewasser@scouting.org. The BSA safety guidelines can be reviewed at https://www.scouting.org/health-and-safety/gss/gss01/.

Reyes is being held in the Iron County Jail on a capias bond, awaiting further legal action.