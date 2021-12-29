Search underway for escaped Madison County inmate

A search is underway for a man who escaped the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.

According to information released by Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, 38-year-old Christopher Shawn Thomas fled the Madison County Jail at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff said the escape occurred while the man was smoking with other inmates in the jail's sallyport. When the jailer started taking the inmates back to their cells, Thomas escaped by rolling under a partially opened garage door in the sallyport area. He was last seen wearing his jail-issued clothing — orange pants and an orange shirt.

Authorities do not know the man's direction of travel or destination, according to a statement released on the Madison County 911 Facebook page.

"This suspect has been known to be violent in the past, so residents need to take proper precautions to ensure their safety," the social media post stated. "If you see this male, please notify your local authorities or call 911 immediately."

Court records indicate Thomas had been detained at the jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond after being charged with third degree assault and resisting arrest for a felony on Dec. 21.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

