Sentences handed down in Armantrout murder case

The woman said Susan Armantrout told her that she had killed her husband, Aaron, by shooting him. She told the woman that she placed his body in the trunk of the BMW and jammed the lock.

Early on the morning of Dec. 17, 2018, officers with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department interviewed another friend of Susan Armantrout, who they believed, through the course of the investigation to have been in contact with her at or around the time that Aaron Armantrout had gone missing.

During the course of the interview, the woman said that Susan Armantrout admitted to her that she killed her husband by shooting him. She also said she had heard Susan Armantrout on numerous occasions state she was going to kill her husband.

At 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2018, the deputy was notified by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Jail that Susan Armantrout had asked to speak with him. Susan Armantrout was brought to the interview room and she immediately began telling him that she had shot and killed her husband.

The deputy reported that he did not interrupt Susan Armantrout's confession until she stopped talking about murdering her husband. At that point, the deputy told Susan Armantrout he needed to ask her some questions and advised her of her Miranda rights.