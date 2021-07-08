Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against DOC

Records show Rodriguez made $36,900 last year, Snyder made $43,400 last year and Jennings made $59,000.

Lawson, meanwhile, was employed by the Department of Corrections at the Potosi lock-up between July 2007 and June 2019, according to her lawsuit. She earned $36,000 during her last full year of state employment, according to payroll records.

Karen Pojmann, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. Rod Chapel, Lawson’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Lawson, in her lawsuit, demanded a jury trial and asked the court to award her fair and reasonable compensation for actual damages and non-economic ones.

The lawsuit details a number of alleged incidents, including:

• On Aug. 4, 2018, Snyder propositioned Lawson while two other employees were present, on state property and while both were on the clock. Lawson said she reported the incident to Jennings.

• The lawsuit says Snyder “repeatedly harassed Plaintiff and other female staff,” including a time he “put two big oranges in his pants and a Styrofoam cup” and told Lawson to “look at his groin area.”