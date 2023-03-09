The St. Francois County 911 Board of Directors is reminding area residents that the emergency dispatch service can accept emergency text messages in addition to calls, should a situation arise in which texting for help is the best or only option.

During Wednesday's board meeting, 911 Communications Director Alan Wells mentioned a recent water rescue in Crawford County in which a man needing emergency services could not call from his cell phone. Instead, Wells said the man sent a text message to 911 and was successfully rescued.

"They had a boater who fell out of his boat on the river and was washed down the river and was able to grasp onto a log. But he could not get [a call] out on his cell phone for voice [calling], so he texted 911 into their system in Crawford County," Wells said. "They are text-capable, received that text, and made a successful rescue based on that technology, which, text is still relatively new."

Wells said St. Francois County 911 communication is text-capable, as are other counties in the region, some of which are consolidated with St. Francois.

St. Francois County 911 has been fully consolidated with Ste. Genevieve County since 2011, so residents there can also text 911 for help. Wells said a full consolidation with Iron County would be complete and in service beginning the first week of April, expanding the text capability.

St. Francois County has a virtual consolidation with Perry and Reynolds counties, which, Wells explained, means they use St. Francois County's technology virtually, allowing those county emergency communication centers to accept text messages as well.

"Texting is based upon one of the premise equipment that you have on-site that is capable of communicating through text. That's part of the Next Generation 911 capabilities of a 911 system," Wells noted. "So, county by county, or 911 center by 911 center, some may have that capability today, and some may not still."

Wells said texting 911 is an easy way to communicate with emergency services if someone finds themselves unable to call for any reason. He said he wanted people to be aware that texting is an option, whether a call won't go through because of poor cell reception or the caller is in any situation that hinders them from speaking out loud.

The process of texting 911 is relatively simple, as Wells explained. He said those needing emergency services could send a text with "911" as the header or recipient number, and the message can be anything from a simple "help" or detailed text message with name, location, and other information.

"[The text message] converts so we can actually use it just like a chat format," said Wells. "We can text back and communicate back and forth."

The 911 director said, ideally, dispatchers look to get as much information as possible to start sending personnel to the emergency faster. However, he noted, it's not always possible to send a detailed message during an emergency, so they use the center's technology to locate people in many cases.

"We want to confirm a location, if possible; however, we can get location technology and pinging of that phone's location and get it within a proximity of about 10 meters' margin of error," Wells said. "As much information as you can possibly give to us, it is always helpful in our response to know who we're sending, how many we're sending, and so forth. But, yeah, if nothing else, you just put in the '911' and get help, we can at least start our response to pinging the location of that device.

"Sometimes you may or may not be able to do much or have the time or capabilities, or you may be injured or something," he added. "But if you can just get the '911' in the header and hit send, we can even try and get a location and pinging and start from there. But it's always helpful if you can get us the nature of the incident as well."

Wells explained St. Francois County 911 Joint Communications has had text capabilities for about two years. While the center still communicates primarily through calls, he said having the ability to communicate through text can be critical in certain situations, so it's important people are aware of that option.

"It's been working very well," said Wells. "We don't get a whole lot of text demand, but there always is that situation… Just like the man who fell out of the boat and could not get a voice call out anyway with his service provider but was able to get a text out. So in those cases, especially, it's always beneficial that we have the service."