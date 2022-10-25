SFC couple charged with sodomy, endangering welfare of a child

An area man and woman face sodomy charges after reports that the couple sexually assaulted a child multiple times over a two-year period.

Carolanne Joy Ferreira, 30, with addresses listed in Farmington and Desloge, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sodomy - wantonly vile, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

William David Glanz, 31, of Desloge, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The cases against the pair were filed in St. Francois County last month.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Ferreira and Glanz had contact with a 15-year-old male. On numerous occasions, the teen and Ferreira’s children reportedly spent time together at their apartment in Desloge.

The report states that Ferreira, both alone and with her boyfriend, Glanz, engaged in explicit sexual acts with the teen by force. The alleged sexual assaults reportedly began in 2019 when the child was 13 years old.

The morning after one reported instance of sexual contact, Ferreira reportedly chased the boy around her apartment with a knife, threatening to hurt him if he told anyone.

Additionally, the report states Ferreira and Glanz gave the child alcohol and marijuana, endangering his health when he was 14 years old.

Ferreira was arrested and booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Monday. Glanz has been in custody on the charges since Sept. 12. Bonds in both cases have been set at $200,000.

If released on bond, Ferreira and Glanz are ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The couple must remain confined to their residences if released on bail, with the exceptions of going to work, medical or treatment appointments, attorney visits, court appearances, and meetings with bond supervisors.

Ferreira appeared in court Tuesday morning, waiving formal arraignment and requesting time to hire private counsel. The woman is scheduled to be in court again on Monday for a confined docket hearing.

Glanz is due in court on Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing in his case.