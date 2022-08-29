 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SFC jury civilly commits area man deemed Sexually Violent Predator to SORTS

Jason Jericho Cook

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced last week that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) unit has successfully committed Jason Jericho Cook, 32, of St. Francois County, to Missouri's Sexual Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) center in Farmington.

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality making them more likely than not to commit predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure treatment facility.

Schmitt said ensuring the public is kept safe from sexually violent predators is among his office's most crucial responsibilities.

"My highest priority as Attorney General will always be to protect Missourians," said Attorney General Schmitt. "Keeping a sexually violent predator off of the street until he receives proper treatment and is no longer a threat to society is an important part of my duties as Attorney General."

After deliberating for a little more than an hour on Wednesday, a St. Francois County jury committed Cook as a Sexually Violent Predator, following a three-day trial presided over by Associate Circuit Court Judge Troy Hyde.

During the trial, Cook admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact and committing sex offenses in at least two states before he turned 18 and moved to Missouri. Once in Missouri, Cook committed a sex offense against a 7-year-old girl and received a six-year prison sentence.

While in prison, it is reported that Cook committed three sexual assaults against three different prisoners. Cook was sentenced to additional prison time for one of the assaults. The man also failed to complete sex offender treatment on two separate occasions while incarcerated, according to officials.

The case was tried by General Counsel Jay Atkins and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin and investigated by Missouri's Sexually Violent Predator Commitment unit.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

