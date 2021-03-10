SFC officials agree to pay $1.8M to settle jail death lawsuit

Officials in St. Francois County have agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit claiming jailers kept a screaming man in a restraint chair for 24 hours and failed to address his medical needs, according to court testimony Wednesday.

William "Billy" Ames III, 36, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2018, after a traffic stop and died three days later in the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington. Just before his arrest, he swallowed a baggie containing the street drug “flakka," a combination of methamphetamine, cocaine and bath salts, according to a 2019 lawsuit.

Ames was not evaluated by a nurse at the jail and she did not give him the anti-seizure medication he needed three times a day for a brain injury he suffered years before, the suit says. Despite knowing that he was on drugs, jailers strapped him into a restraint chair and left the screaming, suicidal man there as he begged for help, the suit alleges, not even releasing him to use the bathroom. Other inmates were also pleading for jailers to help Ames, the suit says.

Ames, of Bismarck, died of acute meth intoxication. The county denied the lawsuit's claims in court documents, and said Ames did not tell jail staff of his medical needs, nor that he'd ingested drugs.