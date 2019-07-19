A St. Francois County man is wanted by authorities after authorities said he fled from arrest and commanding his dogs to “kill” the deputy who was attempting to capture him.
Justin Bennett, 30, of Lake Timberline, has been charged with felony resisting arrest. His bond is set at $10,000.
According to a probable cause statement from St. Francois County Deputy Mike Ryan, on July 2 the deputy saw Bennett outside his Lake Timberline residence. The report states that Deputy Ryan was on duty and in full uniform.
Ryan said that he was familiar with Bennett and knew that he had an active probation and parole warrant. After making contact, Bennett began cursing the deputy. Bennett was then advised by Ryan to stop as he was under arrest on an active warrant.
Bennett turned to the deputy and said “[explicative] you!” As Bennett walked toward the front door of his home, three pit bulls emerged. Bennett commanded the dogs to “kill.”
According to the report, the dogs did not attack but did come within a few feet of the deputy. The deputy retreated to the street and Bennett entered the house. Bennett then ran out of the back door, jumped a chain link fence, and entered a wooded area.
The deputy states that he returned to his vehicle and attempted to search for Bennett to no avail.
Bennett was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault in the fourth degree in January in Ste. Genevieve County. This case is still pending before the court and Associate Circuit Judge Timothy Inman issued a warrant for failure to appear on July 1.
In 2007, Bennett was charged with burglary and given a suspended execution of sentence. In 2011 his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Bennett was placed on probation in 2008 for possession of a controlled substance. He served a 120-day shock incarceration in the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2009.
In 2010, Bennett was charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a sentence of six years to run concurrently with his burglary charges. In 2014, Bennett pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and was sentenced to four years to run concurrent with any sentence he was serving at the time.
Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts should contact Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131 or the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777.
