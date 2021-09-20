SFMC to pay more than $1 million after Farmington physician allegedly wrote invalid prescriptions

Although not part of the settlement agreement, in August 2021, SFMC voluntarily incorporated the Foundation for Opioid Prescribing Education in the State of Missouri.

According to SFMC, the foundation, which the health care company funded with an initial contribution of $1 million, will be used to fund education programs for physicians and other healthcare professionals in Southeast Missouri on best practices in prescribing opioids and managing patients with chronic pain issues.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said SFMC fully cooperated with the United States’ investigation of the case.

Additionally, as part of the settlement, SFMC agreed to cooperate with the United States’ investigation of individuals not released in the settlement agreement, including cooperation by furnishing documents related to “the prescribing of controlled substances by Dickinson,” the press release said.