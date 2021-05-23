Sheriff gives update on charges, arrest in Jones death

"There’s a law that protects these people that allows them to (call for help). If there’d been 10 pounds of fentanyl in there, if they’d called 911 and said she overdosed, there’s nothing we can do. The Good Samaritan Law in Missouri allows this to happen."

Legislation was put in place for opiate users—for abusers of fentanyl, heroin, pain medicine—protecting those who call 911 in case someone overdosed in their presence, and preventing their subsequent arrest because they helped in the preservation of life.

Jacobsen said the investigation is ongoing.

Jones was reported missing on May 7 and was reportedly last seen late May 4 or early the morning of May 5. Sources say she was last seen at a residence in the area of Belgrade. Her cell phone had reportedly been off since Tuesday, and authorities were able to ping the phone, confirming the device was last turned on in Belgrade.

On Friday, in a statement, her mother, Stacie Jones, said, "Our lives have changed forever. As a parent there is no way to prepare for the unbearable feeling that comes with a tragedy like this.