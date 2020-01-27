Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon has decided to hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Black River Electric Cooperative meeting room in Fredericktown.
McCutcheon said she saw the need for the meeting because of recent questions regarding why suspects and offenders are being released from the jail and prison earlier than anticipated, as well as the recent spike in burglaries, thefts and suspicious drug activity.
Topics to be discussed will be the recent passing of Rule 33, bail rules set by the Missouri Supreme Court, that became effective, July 1.
"This new rule means that judges will no longer be able to detain certain nonviolent offenders before trial simply because of an inability to post bail," McCutcheon said. "Another topic that will be discussed is the issues Missouri sheriffs are having with the Missouri Department of Corrections new 'catch and release' policy."
McCutcheon said one of the issues deals with Department of Corrections not taking parolees back into custody after they violate their conditions of parole. She said another issue is the fraction of time a defendant serves once they are in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.
"The last topic to be discussed is the establishment of community/neighborhood watches throughout Madison County," McCutcheon said. "With all the recent burglaries, thefts and suspicious activity, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has to rely on what the citizens see and hear."
McCutcheon said her goal in forming these community/neighborhood watch programs is to educate the residents of Madison County of what their rights are when they observe illegal activity.
"I would like to have the citizens living in these neighborhoods and communities be informed by either social media or text message communications on the illegal activity going on," McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon said she will be handing out applications to residents interested in being part of the neighborhood/community watch program at the community meeting.
"I will then make arrangements to have monthly or quarterly followup meetings with residents in their own communities in Madison County so that they don't have to travel all the way to Fredericktown," McCutcheon said.
If you are unable to attend this meeting and would like to participate in the neighbor/community watch program you can send an email request to mc9110000@sbcglobal.net or come by the Madison County Sheriffs Office to pick up an application and a flyer of the information discussed at the meeting. These applications and flyers will be available after the meeting is held.
Sheriff McCutcheon said her goal with the establishment of these neighborhood/community watch programs is to help deter criminal activity and to keep the residents informed of what is going on with their community.
