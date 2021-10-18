Sherrill charged with escape; Iron County jailer's employment terminated

While the man was changing his shirt, the report indicates that his mother went inside the store.

Once inside, she looked at the deputy quickly and reportedly recognized him as a law enforcement officer in plain clothes. The deputy noted in the report that the woman had a scared look on her face, like something was wrong, and turned to the store clerk to pay for her gas.

While the woman was paying for the fuel, she reportedly said to the store clerk, with a scared tone of voice, "Tell him to run my plates," before leaving and returning to her car.

The deputy reports that he was unaware of what was happening until the kidnapping call came in from dispatch after the woman and Sherrill had already left the store.

The deputy requested that Washington County Central Dispatch trace the woman's cell phone, and authorities were quickly able to locate her and her son at the Shepherd Mountain Inn, just two miles north of Arcadia Sporting and Goods.

Police searched the motel room and found a Ruger SR40 handgun on a table next to Sherrill. The serial number indicated the handgun was one of the firearms reported stolen days earlier.

Sherrill was placed under arrest and transported to the Iron County Jail.