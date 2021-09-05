Sherrill charged with kidnapping, burglary

The deputy arrived and spoke with a man who said that his house had been broken into while he was gone. The man reported three firearms stolen from the residence. He said he was missing a Ruger SR40 handgun and two long rifles.

Just days later, on Aug. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a deputy saw a grey passenger vehicle at Arcadia Sporting and Goods parked at the gas pumps with a man sitting in the rear passenger's seat.

The report states that descriptions of the car had been reported to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The agency had received information that a young man had taken his mother hostage at gunpoint in Iron County.

Police say the woman had contacted her boyfriend, telling him that her son, Sherrill, was at Arcadia Sporting and Goods, located where Highways 72 and 21 meet, with a gun in his pocket holding her hostage.

A deputy reviewed outside surveillance video footage from the sporting goods/convenience store and reportedly saw Sherrill pull out what appeared to be a handgun in a black holster and lay it on top of the car while parked at the pumps as he changed his shirt.

While the man was changing his shirt, the report indicates that his mother went inside the store.

