Sherrill charged with kidnapping, burglary

In three separate criminal cases, multiple charges have been filed against an area man accused of breaking into two Iron County homes recently to steal guns before allegedly kidnapping his mother at gunpoint.
Riley Joe Sherrill, 19, of Annapolis, is charged with eight counts across three Iron County criminal cases. The man faces first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and drug possession charges in one case filed on Aug. 25.
Additionally, Sherrill was charged this week with two counts of second-degree burglary in two other felony cases. He has also been charged with two counts of stealing a firearm in one of the newly filed cases and one count of stealing a firearm in the other.
According to a probable cause statement from the Iron County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of Aug. 21, a deputy was dispatched to a reported burglary no longer in progress at an address on a county road in Annapolis.
When the deputy arrived at the location, he spoke with one of the homeowner's family members, who told him that the front door of the residence had been kicked in and two firearms were missing.
The deputy then talked to the homeowner, who reported that a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun was missing along with a 30-30 rifle with a scope.
On Aug. 22, at about 4:30 p.m., a deputy had been dispatched to another burglary call at a home not far from the break-in reported the day before.
The deputy arrived and spoke with a man who said that his house had been broken into while he was gone. The man reported three firearms stolen from the residence. He said he was missing a Ruger SR40 handgun and two long rifles.
Just days later, on Aug. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a deputy saw a grey passenger vehicle at Arcadia Sporting and Goods parked at the gas pumps with a man sitting in the rear passenger's seat.
The report states that descriptions of the car had been reported to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The agency had received information that a young man had taken his mother hostage at gunpoint in Iron County.
Police say the woman had contacted her boyfriend, telling him that her son, Sherrill, was at Arcadia Sporting and Goods, located where Highways 72 and 21 meet, with a gun in his pocket holding her hostage.
A deputy reviewed outside surveillance video footage from the sporting goods/convenience store and reportedly saw Sherrill pull out what appeared to be a handgun in a black holster and lay it on top of the car while parked at the pumps as he changed his shirt.
While the man was changing his shirt, the report indicates that his mother went inside the store.
Once inside, she looked at the deputy quickly and reportedly recognized him as a law enforcement officer in plain clothes. The deputy noted in the report that the woman had a scared look on her face, like something was wrong, and turned to the store clerk to pay for her gas.
While the woman was paying for the fuel, she reportedly said to the store clerk, with a scared tone of voice, "Tell him to run my plates," before leaving and returning to her car.
The deputy reports that he was unaware of what was happening until the kidnapping call came in from dispatch after the woman and Sherrill had already left the store.
The deputy requested that Washington County Central Dispatch trace the woman's cell phone, and authorities were quickly able to locate her and her son at the Shepherd Mountain Inn, just two miles north of Arcadia Sporting and Goods.
Police searched the motel room and found a Ruger SR40 handgun on a table next to Sherrill. The serial number indicated the handgun was one of the firearms reported stolen days earlier.
Sherrill was placed under arrest and transported to the Iron County Jail.
From experience and training, a deputy said he noticed Sherrill's eyes were pinpoint, indicating drug use. The deputy said the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the arrest.
Sherrill's mother gave his bags to the officers to take to the jail with the man. Once at the detention facility, an inventory search was conducted on the man's bags.
The search reportedly turned up two marijuana pipes and one glass pipe with a white powdery substance inside. Police also reportedly located another stolen handgun in Sherrill's bag. The report indicates that the gun was identified through its serial number as the Smith & Wesson .380 reported stolen on Aug. 21.
During a police interview, Sherrill reportedly told investigators that he found the Smith & Wesson .380 in the woods and was going to turn it in.
Sherrill reportedly had a similar explanation when asked about the other stolen handgun.
According to the statement, Sherrill said he found the Ruger SR40 handgun in the weeds and was going to turn it over to law enforcement.
A field test performed on the glass pipe and white powdery substance allegedly found in Sherrill's bag yielded a positive result for methamphetamines, according to the court filings.
No other details were provided in the report.
Sherrill was booked at the Iron County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday.
