According to a St. Francois County criminal complaint, David House Jr., 34, of Bonne Terre is charged with one count of felony resisting arrest and five misdemeanors following an alleged car chase after a Missouri State Highway Patrolman attempted a simple traffic stop.

A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) states on March 17 a trooper saw a Ford F-150 fail to make a complete stop at Highway 8 and Old Highway 8. The report states the trooper activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the truck but the truck quickly accelerated instead of stopping.

The report states the truck made a sudden turn onto Mitchell Road and reached speeds of up to 81 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

The chase allegedly progressed at high speed east on Mitchell Road to Davis Crossing south to Highway 32 West. While continuing to travel west at high speed, the Ford allegedly crossed the center line and forced a vehicle traveling the opposite direction off of the right side of the highway.

A second vehicle was reportedly forced off the road when the Ford failed to properly negotiate a curve in the highway. The Ford allegedly crossed the center line a third time and nearly forced yet another vehicle from the highway. The Ford turned onto Loughboro Road and the trooper reportedly watched the driver throw out a cigarette before eventually pulling over.

The report states the trooper spoke with the driver and identified him as House. House allegedly told the trooper he had drug paraphernalia in the truck. When the trooper searched the truck, the report states, paraphernalia was found. The trooper reportedly Mirandized and arrested House then transported him to the St. Francois County Jail. The report also states that a record check at the time of arrest revealed House was on parole for second degree burglary and had three outstanding felony parole violation warrants for his arrest.

House is currently out on bond and awaiting a probation violation hearing on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the St. Francois County Courthouse for prior convictions. Meanwhile, a warrant was issued on May 22 for the most recent alleged car chase.

A Missouri Case Net history on House shows a lengthy felony conviction history including forgery and property damage 2015; fraud in 2017; tampering with a motor vehicle in 2017; and in 2019, two counts of burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools. The 2019 case also held convictions for several misdemeanors.