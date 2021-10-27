Skaggs pleads guilty to stealing from pet adoption center

An area woman pleaded guilty this week to stealing funds from one local non-profit organization over a three-year period. She was sentenced to serve five years of supervised probation.
Lucretia Skaggs, 56, of Farmington, was charged in St. Francois County on June 20, 2019, with felony theft - $25,000 or more and felony fraudulent use of a debit or credit device. The woman was alleged to have stolen more than $150,000 from the Farmington Pet Adoption Center while working for the organization.
On Monday, Skaggs appeared in court, where she entered guilty pleas to the two charges. Associate Circuit Judge Robin Fulton accepted the state’s recommendation, handing down a suspended sentence of 10 years in prison for felony theft and a suspended four years of imprisonment for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. With the prison sentences suspended, Skaggs was ordered to serve five years of supervised probation.
Skaggs had previously posted $3,500 in bond money. After court costs were assessed, the court assigned the remaining $3,014.02 of the bond to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office toward restitution. The woman is due back in court for a restitution hearing on Dec. 21.
The charges were filed after staff at the adoption center came to suspect Skaggs of stealing money.
According to the probable cause statement by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Skaggs became involved with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) in 2005. She remained involved as board treasurer until October 2018, when the board of directors released her.
The report states that an investigator with the sheriff’s department was contacted by the center on Nov. 15, 2018, in reference to Skaggs, who was believed to have stolen money from FPAC accounts over the last several years.
Court records state that documentation was provided to the sheriff’s department showing multiple online purchases made with Skaggs’ FPAC debit card over a three-year period of time.
In addition, the document states that four individuals received payroll checks written on the FPAC account over a three-year period. The individuals were interviewed and stated that they never worked for FPAC but worked out of Skaggs’ home, providing services directly to her.
According to the probable cause statement, Skaggs also created and solely operated a PayPal account for FPAC using an email of donations@farmingtonpet.org. Between Jan. 1, 2016, and October 2018, Skaggs personally withdrew or spent $32,439 out of the fraudulently created account for FPAC donations.
Court documents report that between fraudulent payroll checks, the fake PayPal account, and debit card purchases from years 2016, 2017, and 2018, Skaggs stole a total of $151,538.51 from the local animal shelter.
The report also states that the agency had to use attorneys to obtain the financial records from Skaggs and, even then, were only able to obtain two months of records.
Investigators were able to obtain deleted QuickBook files from Skaggs’ computer at LIFE Center Inc. that she had deleted just days before her termination from FPAC.
A separate felony stealing case against Skaggs remains pending. The woman was charged in June 2019 with stealing from another not-for-profit agency. She is charged with felony theft - $25,000 or more and felony fraudulent use of a debit or credit device.
Skaggs allegedly did not act alone in this instance but was assisted by Michael Jennings, 49, of Farmington, who had been charged in 2016 and pleaded guilty in 2017 to embezzling more than $100,000 from LIFE Center for Independent Living. Jennings is currently serving a 20-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
According to the indictment on this case, Skaggs, between June 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016, acting with another, stole at least $25,000 from LIFE Center, where she was employed at the time.
In addition, during the same time and also acting with another, Skaggs allegedly used a credit device, a Capital One Visa Card, for the purpose of obtaining retail goods for her personal use in an amount of at least $500 and knowing the purchases were not authorized by the LIFE Center.
A court hearing in the pending case is scheduled for Dec. 21 in St. Francois County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com