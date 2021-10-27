Skaggs pleads guilty to stealing from pet adoption center

Investigators were able to obtain deleted QuickBook files from Skaggs’ computer at LIFE Center Inc. that she had deleted just days before her termination from FPAC.

A separate felony stealing case against Skaggs remains pending. The woman was charged in June 2019 with stealing from another not-for-profit agency. She is charged with felony theft - $25,000 or more and felony fraudulent use of a debit or credit device.

Skaggs allegedly did not act alone in this instance but was assisted by Michael Jennings, 49, of Farmington, who had been charged in 2016 and pleaded guilty in 2017 to embezzling more than $100,000 from LIFE Center for Independent Living. Jennings is currently serving a 20-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

According to the indictment on this case, Skaggs, between June 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016, acting with another, stole at least $25,000 from LIFE Center, where she was employed at the time.

In addition, during the same time and also acting with another, Skaggs allegedly used a credit device, a Capital One Visa Card, for the purpose of obtaining retail goods for her personal use in an amount of at least $500 and knowing the purchases were not authorized by the LIFE Center.

A court hearing in the pending case is scheduled for Dec. 21 in St. Francois County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

