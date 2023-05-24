CARTHAGE, Mo. — Lane Burns would have been 32 on May 30, and his family decided they wouldn't let another year pass before they remember their fallen hero, a Bonne Terre police officer.

"We wanted to give him a big celebration," said Tasha Ivey, Burns' cousin, recently after she spoke to the Carthage City Council's Public Safety Committee about the event the family is planning to honor Burns. "Last year was too raw, and this year we want to honor him and remember him."

Burns' family in Carthage is planning the first Lane Burns 306 Tribute at the start of Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 27, at Carthage's Central Park. The 306 is a reference to his badge number.

The event will run from noon to 9 p.m. and include live music, four food trucks, face painting and balloons for the kids, and possibly more. A family member is also planning a memorial motorcycle ride in honor of Burns to start in Bonne Terre on Saturday morning and arrive at Central Park in Carthage around the start of the event at noon Saturday.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice and we just want to remember him and honor him," Ivey said. "This is a community he loved and he grew up in, so we wanted to share that with our community. He was a big jokester with everything. He loved having a good time; he loved being outside. So I think this event speaks of who he was."

Ivey said Burns loved his family, which is why they're planning a family-friendly event for the day.

"He loved company, he loved people and we're just trying to get his first community together and celebrating," Ivey said. "We're going to have face-painting, hopefully a bounce house; it will all be free of charge thanks to sponsors."

Musicians appearing at the event are Justin Larkin, Sherry Perry, Wesley Allen, the Modern August and James Ivie.

Food trucks scheduled to stay for the day are London Calling, Churros Colima, Old School Smoking and Shaved Ice.

What happened

Burns was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 17, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, where he had served as a police officer for five years. Burns grew up in Carthage and graduated from Carthage High School.

About a year ago, Burns and Officer Garrett Worley answered a disturbance call to the local Motel 6. When they approached the room in question, a recent resident of Ironton, James Emery, 31, emerged and began firing at them, and they returned fire. Burns and the assailant were killed, and Worley was seriously wounded, but survives and is back on the force.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said the Missouri State Highway Patrol took over the investigation into Burns' shooting death and determined the shooter, who opened fire on officers as they were exiting their vehicles, was likely under the influence of alcohol when the shooting happened. No clear motive could be determined.

That was a tragic time in Jasper County for law enforcement officers, with Burns' death coming just nine days after the shooting death of two Joplin police officers, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed on March 8.

Burns' funeral procession started in Bonne Terre on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and carried him 200 miles to Carthage, where he was driven through his hometown with fire trucks, law enforcement officers and crowds lining the streets, to Avilla and then to Harvey Cemetery south of La Russell.