Smalley charged after body found last week in Park Hills; investigation continues

An area man has been formally charged in St. Francois County after police discovered a deceased man's body rolled up inside a rug last week in Park Hills.

Anthony William Smalley, 41, of Park Hills, was formally charged on Monday with one count of abandonment of a corpse.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on Oct. 10, a woman went to the police station and reported seeing a deceased person while looking for her son's stolen license plates at Smalley's house on the 100 block of Watts Street.

The woman reportedly explained that she was looking in the back of the truck next to Smalley's house and saw feet sticking out from under a blanket.

An officer then drove to the home and spoke with Smalley. The officer told Smalley that he was going to look in the back of the truck, and Smalley consented, according to police.

The report states the officer saw a large rug in the bed of the truck. While lifting the rug, the officer reportedly noticed a pair of shoes sticking out from underneath the carpet.

Smalley reportedly told the officer that a deceased person, identified as 57-year-old Stanley Hodges, was under the rug.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Hodges died in Smalley's Watts Street home and that Smalley wrapped the deceased man in a large rug before placing the body in the bed of his pickup truck, according to the report.

On Thursday, Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said an autopsy had been conducted on Hodges but did not reveal any clues as to the man's cause of death.

"We are now awaiting toxicology reports and are still speaking to witnesses as we locate them," the chief said last week.

Smalley was arrested after the discovery on Monday and taken to the St. Francois County Detention Center.

While detained at the jail, the man reportedly self-mutilated himself and is currently hospitalized. Officials said last week that Smalley had self-mutilated in the past while in custody at the jail for previous offenses.

In an apparent response to public concern over Smalley's transfer from the jail last week, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released a statement, assuring the community that the man would be returning to police custody after his hospitalization.

"The office of the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney did not release Anthony Smalley," the statement explained. "He is in the hospital until he is returned to jail per the request of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department."

The prosecutor's office also explained the investigative process necessary for formal charges to be filed against Smalley and asked that anyone with information contact authorities.

"The untimely death of any citizen is serious and tragic, and we work with law enforcement to investigate each incident to reach the right and just outcome," the statement read. "We ask anyone who has specific information or evidence related to the death of Stanley Hodges to reach out to the Park Hills Police Department, who is currently investigating his death. Charging decisions on cases are based solely on evidence provided by the police to our office. That evidence does not include rumors or gossip spread on social media."

A search of Smalley's criminal history showed that he has been convicted of multiple previous crimes.

On Jan. 24, 2014, records indicate Smalley pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2012 death of his estranged wife, Charly Smalley, of Iron Mountain Lake.

Previous reports state Charly was found dead in an alley in St. Louis County. She had reportedly died of an overdose on June 26, 2012. Smalley was given a three-year prison sentence for the crime.

During the sentencing hearing, Charly's mother, Darla Carey, who co-founded a local SEMO Anti-Heroin group, read a victim's impact statement before the court.

Carey said Smalley admitted to shooting Charly up with heroin. She said she believed after Charly overdosed, Smalley and others dumped her body in an alley, where she was found by neighbors the next morning. Charly's friends reportedly saw it on the news and called her parents.

"Accidents are reported, and murders are usually not. You and others knew that Charly died the night before," Carey told Smalley at the hearing. "There were two hospitals 10 minutes in either direction and a firehouse close by from where the body was dumped in the alley. Yet no one called it an accident.

"No one even thought her family should have been notified," she said. "Do you even realize the impact it made on all of Charly's family and friends to discover Charly was dead and her body was found in an alley?! We had to listen to news reporters say, 'There was no family around!' This is the woman you promised God to love and honor."

Carey went on to say that the grief caused Charly's sister to hang herself five months later.

Smalley's other prior crimes include forgery, DWI, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with property, and second-degree assault.

Last week, a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Stanley Hodges with funeral expenses raised $1,480, exceeding its $1,300 goal.