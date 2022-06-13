SMTS victims of catalytic converter theft

If was a tough Monday for workers at Southeast Missouri Transportation System (SMTS) — and for some of their riders.

Over the weekend, thieves stole catalytic converters from four of their buses parked in Park Hills. In the last month and a half, catalytic converters have been stolen from seven SMTS buses.

SMTS is a non-governmental, non-profit general public passenger transportation service that provides a variety passenger transportation services to all age groups. A lot of the people SMTS transports are those coming and going from medical treatments. What started out as a service with three vans has grown into a fleet of 200 vehicles and serves 21 counties in southeast Missouri.

Ginny Smith, SMTS' director of Operations, said it isn't just that the organization has to pay for those repairs — having four vans down greatly affected the riders Monday. With the buses not able to operate, Smith said some people were unable to go to essential dialysis and doctor’s appointments.

Even though some parts were available and two buses were able to be repaired quickly, having two buses still down in a county of over 60,000 residents impacts riders greatly.

Smith is hoping that anyone with information will come forward. Anyone with information can call St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Buses are often hit due to how high they are off the ground, but anything that someone can crawl under are easy targets, according to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland.

According to McFarland, nearly all the churches in the area have been hit, having catalytic converters on their buses and vans stolen, too.

McFarland said that the best ways to prevent converters from being stolen are to have security cameras and lights near vehicles, or park inside a garage, if possible. The thieves tend to work in areas of isolated, remote locations so that the sawing used to cut the converter off cannot be heard.

McFarland said a few people have been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts. He said something needs to be done to find out what scrap yards are taking the converters.

“They’re going somewhere, and people are getting paid for them,” said McFarland. “I know that they occasionally stumble onto these guys and arrest them, but none of our local scrap yards have been accused.”

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

