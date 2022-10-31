 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sodomy charges against SFC couple dismissed

  • Updated
  • 0
Sodomy charges against SFC couple dismissed

Sodomy charges against Carolanne Joy Ferreira and William David Glanz have been dismissed by the St. Francois County Prosecutor's Office.

 File

Recent charges filed against a St. Francois County couple have been dismissed.

Carolanne Joy Ferreira, 30, and William David Glanz, 31, were charged last month with sex crimes after reports of sexual abuse involving a male teen.

On Friday, the cases against the couple were dismissed by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the pair were released from police custody. Ferreira had been held at the St. Francois County Detention Center since Oct. 24, and Glanz has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 12.

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam said she could not publicly comment about why the cases were dismissed.

“When a case is dismissed, the law requires that the matter be closed, so the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office must not publicly discuss the dismissal reasons connected to specific cases,” Gilliam said. “Generally, the St. Francois County Prosecutor may only proceed on cases when we have readily available evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

People are also reading…

“That includes having witnesses who are positioned and able to assist. If evidence or witnesses are unavailable for any reason, the State may not proceed, and the case is dismissed. Any case can be refiled if reliable evidence or available witnesses become available before the statute of limitations expires.”

More details about the Paul Pelosi attack suspect; a crowd surge leaves more than 150 dead in South Korea; the Supreme Court looks at affirmative action.
0 Comments
1
0
5
0
4

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News