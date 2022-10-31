Sodomy charges against SFC couple dismissed

Recent charges filed against a St. Francois County couple have been dismissed.

Carolanne Joy Ferreira, 30, and William David Glanz, 31, were charged last month with sex crimes after reports of sexual abuse involving a male teen.

On Friday, the cases against the couple were dismissed by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the pair were released from police custody. Ferreira had been held at the St. Francois County Detention Center since Oct. 24, and Glanz has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 12.

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam said she could not publicly comment about why the cases were dismissed.

“When a case is dismissed, the law requires that the matter be closed, so the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office must not publicly discuss the dismissal reasons connected to specific cases,” Gilliam said. “Generally, the St. Francois County Prosecutor may only proceed on cases when we have readily available evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“That includes having witnesses who are positioned and able to assist. If evidence or witnesses are unavailable for any reason, the State may not proceed, and the case is dismissed. Any case can be refiled if reliable evidence or available witnesses become available before the statute of limitations expires.”