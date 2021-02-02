Son charged with murder following mother's death last year

An area man has been charged with murder and assault in Washington County following the death of his mother last year.

Jacob Sanoe Kalawaia, 35, was charged last week with second-degree murder and first-degree domestic assault (serious physical injury).

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Kalawaia contacted Washington County Dispatch on July 8 regarding his mother, 59-year-old Lisa Kalawaia, possibly having a stroke.

Kalawaia was not on scene upon arrival of authorities, and the alleged victim was transported to a hospital. The report states that Kalawaia is considered homeless but lists the address of a Potosi motel on High Street as the man's residence at the time of the incident. The man was later found and arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

A detective reports being contacted by hospital staff at St. Anthony's Hospital, who informed him that the injured woman had suffered a stroke due to a blood clot caused by strangulation.

Additionally, medical staff reported discovering bruising around the woman's neck and left eye, indicating a possible assault.

