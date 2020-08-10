SORTS inmate charged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington has been charged with the alleged rape of another SORTS inmate in May.

Lujuan Tucker, 35, was charged in St. Francois County with second-degree rape after a fellow SORTS inmate reported a sexual assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, an officer spoke with a SORTS employee on May 28 at the police station. The SORTS employee turned over two different statement forms from a SORTS inmate.

The inmate made a written statement reporting that Tucker sexually assaulted him May 15-16.

The man wrote that on May 16, Tucker followed him into a restroom stall.

According to the report, Tucker told the man not to yell and then engaged in sexual intercourse with the unwilling man.

The written statement further indicates that Tucker had previously sexually assaulted the man approximately two years ago.

According to court records, Tucker has been convicted in the past of first-degree statutory rape in St. Louis County.