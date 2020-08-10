SORTS inmate charged

An inmate at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington has been charged with the alleged rape of another SORTS inmate in May.
Lujuan Tucker, 35, was charged in St. Francois County with second-degree rape after a fellow SORTS inmate reported a sexual assault.
According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, an officer spoke with a SORTS employee on May 28 at the police station. The SORTS employee turned over two different statement forms from a SORTS inmate.
The inmate made a written statement reporting that Tucker sexually assaulted him May 15-16.
The man wrote that on May 16, Tucker followed him into a restroom stall.
According to the report, Tucker told the man not to yell and then engaged in sexual intercourse with the unwilling man.
The written statement further indicates that Tucker had previously sexually assaulted the man approximately two years ago.
According to court records, Tucker has been convicted in the past of first-degree statutory rape in St. Louis County.
Tucker has also been convicted in the past of second-degree assault and has three pending counts of first-degree sodomy in St. Francois County.
The criminal complaint filed Monday states that Tucker is considered a persistent and prior offender, meaning he could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the charge.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.