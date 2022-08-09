SORTS offender charged with exposing corrections employee to hepatitis C

A man incarcerated at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services program (SORTS) facility in Farmington faces charges after allegedly exposing an employee to bodily fluids infected with hepatitis C and physically assaulting another employee.

Justin Cole Haggerman, 36, was charged last month in St. Francois County with one count of knowingly committing violence upon a Department of Mental Health employee in a secure facility and one count of endangering a corrections employee by knowingly exposing the person to an infectious/communicable disease. The charges were filed in two cases after two separate alleged incidents.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, an employee at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services program (SORTS) facility in Farmington reported that on Jan. 22, 2021, an offender at the facility began inciting other offenders to attack staff.

The employee reportedly told police he tried to stop Haggerman from attempting to attack another staff member when the man smeared bodily fluid on him. In his statement to investigators, the employee indicated he had attempted to subdue Haggerman, and during the scuffle, Haggerman's colostomy bag came loose, and the man smeared bodily fluid, blood, and fecal matter on the employee's lower left arm.

The report states that Haggerman is aware he is hepatitis C-positive.

About two months later, Haggerman allegedly assaulted another SORTS employee.

The employee reportedly told authorities that on March 17, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., he responded to the facility's Hoctor 4 building because an offender was refusing to allow staff to search the day hall.

Per the report, the employee said that after the search was completed, staff members were attempting to redirect a resident. The employee reported that at that time, Haggerman punched him on the left side of his face and left eye.

Haggerman is currently serving 15 years in prison — 10 years for one count of first-degree rape (person less than 14) and a consecutive five-year term for one count of second-degree statutory rape. The man received the sentences after pleading guilty to the charges on July 2, 2007 in Benton County.

Court records show Haggerman has previous convictions for which he served prison time. On Dec. 5, 2005, the man pleaded guilty in Morgan County to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary. He was given two five-year prison terms to serve concurrently.

Additionally, Haggerman pleaded guilty in May 2021 to fourth-degree assault related to an incident that happened while incarcerated in Farmington in 2020. He received a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail for the offense.