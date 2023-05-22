On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement, the following is the first in a two-part series about police diversity and accountability initiated by Lee Enterprises, the Daily Journal’s publishing company. St. Francois County law enforcement agencies weighed in and provided data for the series.

St. Francois County might seem a world away from urban centers, located in the Ozark Mountain foothills and surrounded by woods and wildlife. Multiple state parks and conservation areas, natural rivers and streams make it a magnet for those who love the outdoors.

But with St. Louis 60 miles to the north and Cape Girardeau 90 miles to the south, the county has, from its beginnings 300 years ago as a frontier mining region, grown into a micropolitan, semi-urban part of St. Louis. Rural residences and close-knit, former mining towns—many of which have either merged or practically grown into each other—house about 68,000 souls.

When George Floyd was videotaped being publicly murdered by Minneapolis police on a busy street in broad daylight three years ago on May 25, it evoked the murkier circumstances under which another Black man, Michael Brown, was killed by Ferguson police about 90 miles to the north of St. Francois County, six years earlier.

The U.S. Department of Justice eventually cleared the Ferguson police officer, Darren Wilson, ruling he acted in self-defense, firing 12 bullets, six of which hit the 18-year-old high school graduate’s body during an altercation following the alleged pilfering of Swisher cigars.

That 2014 shooting of a black man by a white police officer in a predominately-black suburb of St. Louis County was one of the engines that propelled hard looks at law enforcement agencies across the nation—and whether their forces’ demographic makeup accurately represented the communities they served. Ferguson, the population of which was 67% black, had a police force that was 94% white, and 94% of those arrested were black. Floyd’s public, videotaped murder six years later sparked rare, local protests.

Today in St. Francois County, local diversity rates among law enforcement agencies—comparing the demographics of police forces with that of the population they serve—are complicated to accurately pin, owing to its two state prisons, county jail and Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS), a state mental program that attempts to rehabilitate sex offenders, even long after they’ve served their sentences for other crimes.

Almost 4,700 “residents” of St. Francois County are confined in Farmington and Bonne Terre state prisons. The Missouri Department of Mental Health reports 156 patients at the Farmington SORTS facility, and of those, 36 identify as Black, one identifies as American Indian, and 119 identify as Caucasian.

Not including SORTS or the county jail, 7% of St. Francois County’s population is incarcerated in Bonne Terre and Farmington correctional centers. Racial demographic breakdowns for each of its institutions was not provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections, but overall demographics as of last June indicate Missouri prison populations were made up of 14% black women and 35% black men, 4% Hispanic women and 2% Hispanic men, and 80% white women and 62% white men, according to the DOC's "Profile of the Institutional and Supervised Offender Population" report issued last summer.

In the county’s predominately white, non-incarcerated population, its law enforcement agencies tend to reflect the lack of diversity among the county’s population as compared to the more urban areas to the north and south.

Recent numbers were provided to Lee Enterprises, via the Daily Journal, by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Bonne Terre, Desloge, Farmington and Park Hills police departments.

The statistics put together by Lee Enterprises' Public Service Journalism team show Desloge Police Department, with an officer who identifies as black on the force of 21, demonstrates a diversity that surpasses that of the community it serves. The force is 91.67% white, while the population is 92.99% white.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

The Park Hills Police Department, with one black and one Hispanic officer, shows only a .1% gap between diversity on the force, which is 91.3% white, and the town's population, which is 91.2% white.

Some law enforcement agencies that responded to Lee's statistical queries have populations that also take into account prison and SORTS residents in U.S. census numbers and demographics.

In Bonne Terre, where the ERDCC is located, the current force is 100% white, while the population is indicated as 78% white, indicating a gap of 21.2% that might also include the number of incarcerated people of color in the ERDCC who have already been addressed by other law enforcement entities.

The impact of the prison’s residents on the population count of the city should not be underestimated. When prisoners began filling the ERDCC’s cells, Bonne Terre’s population increased almost 63% between the years 2003-05.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, with two black officers, shows a 4.63% gap in how many people of color serve on the force compared with how many people of color live in the community.

Farmington Police Department, which currently has a 100% white police force, has a 12.1% gap in the diversity of its force compared with the census-driven population numbers of 87.9% white vs. 12.1% people of color.

Both Farmington PD and the sheriff's office have SORTS and FCC in their jurisdictions, and the prison populations might skew the true representation of diversity among its non-incarcerated populations.

Several leaders of local law enforcement agencies have said it’s not that they’re avoiding hiring people of color. There just aren’t many to hire.

The director of the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy, Doug Ruess, indicated there are many more women who come through the program than people of color, although, he said, there’s a black student in the day program and one in the evening program.

When asked how often he has hired minorities on the force, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said, “Not real often—[although] we have some minorities who work for the sheriff’s department—because we don’t have applicants. We’re in a predominately white area and people who come and apply for our jobs are predominately white.”

The sheriff said in addition to the two black officers who serve the county, they’ve had other people of color who have worked on the force. “We had one who came, served a few years and left, then came back, stayed a few years and left again,” he said. “Now, he’s left again, but the two who are here now have worked for me for quite a while and I don’t see any reason why they should be going anywhere in the near future.”

When asked if he’d be interested in increasing the diversity of his force if given the chance, Sheriff Bullock indicated he wouldn’t be interested—not for that sole reason, “but if we have qualified candidates come forth, I don’t really care what the race or gender is. If they show up and are willing to work, we don’t have a problem with hiring anyone.”

Farmington Police Chief Chris Bullock indicated their experience was the same. “We’ve had a couple of Black officers, and one of them left, but came back to the force,” he said. “But to my knowledge, their leaving was pretty much like anyone on the force who is looking for the next step in their career or a higher-paid position. It’s tough, competing with salaries offered in St. Louis.”

Farmington, Bonne Terre, Park Hills, Desloge and St. Francois County have all, in the past two or three years, passed tax measures to better fund public safety initiatives and departments, which Sheriff Bullock said has made a difference in attracting applicants, but it’s still been tough finding more applicants to hire.

He cited the profession’s decline in popularity, and said it was partly due to the fallout from situations like the George Floyd killing and the Ferguson shooting.

“When I was a kid in class, every kid I knew wanted to be a fireman or policeman. That’s not so anymore,” he said. “The law enforcement community has been demonized and they don’t get the backing of the mayors and the city councils and the county commissions and the people who are over them and for that reason, people don’t want to be policemen anymore.”

Photos: Scenes from the racial justice protests after George Floyd's death