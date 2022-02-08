Stabbings reported at ERDCC raise concerns

At least three stabbing incidents have occurred at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre in the past week with the most recent involving a prison employee, sources say.

Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Director Karen Pojmann said an offender made a weapon and used it to stab a staff member at the Bonne Terre facility. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to an EMS dispatch.

"Yesterday, a staff member was assaulted by an offender with a prison-made weapon and, as a precaution, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries and then released," Pojmann said in a Tuesday statement to the Daily Journal. "The incidents are under investigation by department investigators and local law enforcement, and the facility is on lockdown."

The statement explained there were incidents at ERDCC that happened on Saturday and Sunday as well.

"On Saturday, one offender injured another with a prison-made weapon, causing minor lacerations; no outside medical attention was needed," the statement read. "On Sunday, a fight occurred among multiple offenders; one offender incurred injuries requiring outside medical attention, and prison-made weapons were recovered at the scene.

"The incidents are under investigation by department investigators and local law enforcement, and the facility is on lockdown."

Local agencies said they were not involved in the investigations.

Tim Cutt, executive director of the Missouri Corrections Officer Association (MOCOA), said he had been in contact with some of the facility's employees, providing further details on Monday morning's stabbing, some of which contradicted the statement made by Pojmann.

"From what I'm hearing, what happened [Monday] is this offender just walked into the unit manager's office, closed the door, and started stabbing the guy," said Cutt. "No reason on Earth why he would do something like that; it was just kind of a spur of the moment thing.

"Even now, I've been in contact with some of the people working there, and they still have no idea why it happened," Cutt added. He said the incident happened in Housing Unit 4 and the Functional Unit manager sustained multiple stab wounds, requiring medics to airlift the man to a St. Louis Hospital.

Cutt said prison officials had activated the Correctional Emergency Response Teams (CERT) to sweep the facility for as many weapons as they could find. The labor union representative said he had received word Tuesday afternoon that they had pulled most of the facility off of lockdown, except for Housing Units 4 and 5.

Cutt says Monday's stabbing was the fourth such incident in the past week. He said there were also stabbings on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday between offenders, with assault victims requiring outside medical treatment in each occurrence. His account contradicted the statement made by Pojmann, who said there were three incidents and one of the three required no outside medical attention.

"There are weapons everywhere; They're finding them on a daily basis," said Cutt. "That and cell phones. That place is filthy with cell phones as well. But in order to do proper searches and cell integrity checks, you have to have the staff to do them. And the department's own admission says they're short-staffed over there."

State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, who serves on the State House's Corrections and Public Institutions committee, said he believed DOC was struggling to hire enough staff, a problem he said he hoped would be somewhat alleviated if the legislature can approve wage increases for corrections staff.

"I think they're trying to do everything they can to make sure they make [the facility] a safe environment," said Henderson. "I know this is a very, very challenging time for the Department of Corrections overall because they're having trouble hiring people.

"I'm hoping some of that will get taken care of if we are able here at the state to give them a raise this year," he explained. "I know money is not always the answer, but the lack of money sometimes can be part of the problem. And so I'm hoping that by doing that, they will be able to hire the number of staff members needed to maybe ensure that they're doing the job adequately in that correctional facility."

Cutt said that while the lack of a full staff is undoubtedly a contributing factor to the violence, another problem lies with the lack of consequences for offenders.

"Another thing and this has been going on for a couple of years now, anytime an offender does anything inside there, they're slapped on the wrist for it," he noted. "There's no real accountability for the offender if they violate some of the institutional rules.

"Like the stabbing that happened [Monday]; that guy there has life without [parole] ... and he's never going anywhere," Cutt explained. "What are you going to do, charge him again? Give him another life sentence? There's no accountability."

When asked if administrative segregation (AdSeg) was a deterrent for offenders, Cutt, who has worked in corrections since 1998, noted that the offenders aren't placed in AdSeg for very long.

"The only thing AdSeg does is they take away your personal property and put you in a separate cell on a different side of the institution for a few days, and then you're back out in [general] population," he explained. "There are sanctions they can put on these guys, but they just don't do them."

Cutt mentioned that some of the state's correctional institutions, like one in Jefferson City, utilize a "phase program" in which offenders are required to phase themselves out of the AdSeg unit, slowly earning back their property and privileges. He said he was not sure if ERDCC utilizes any phase programs. He cited other deterrents that could be used, like limiting an offender's spending.

Asked why he thought some facilities might not be using all of the deterrent measures possible, Cutt said that answer was hard to surmise.

"I have my own personal theory, but whether it's accurate or not, I don't know," he said. "A lot of these wardens in these prisons, they're afraid for their jobs. They're afraid of things that are going on inside the prison getting up the chain of command to Jefferson City. So a lot of these things are getting downplayed."

Illustrating his point, Cutt mentioned the statement given by the DOC communications director to the AP regarding Monday's stabbing at ERDCC. He said the incident was just glazed over in Pojmann's statement, which was similar to the one given to the Daily Journal.

"A staff member was assaulted with a knife … he was treated at a local hospital and released," Cutt said, recalling Pojmann's statement. "It didn't go into detail about how he was life-flighted out of there with multiple stab wounds. It just downplayed the whole thing. That irritates the frontline staff.

"To put in perspective on how they kind of keep things quiet, the other day, it was Sunday, I believe, they had a staff member in Charleston at Southeast Correctional Center who got beat up pretty good," Cutt recalled. "He broke his jaw, broke his nose. He had to have his jaw wired shut. Nobody's talking about that one."

Cutt believes the offender who allegedly committed that assault had been placed in AdSeg a few hours before the incident but was released into a general population unit because there wasn't room in the AdSeg unit.

In terms of enforcing the institutional rules, the labor union representative said it has become increasingly difficult for staff to take action because of the fear of repercussions.

"The DOC hires people to enforce the rules and regulations within that prison, and then when they do, either nothing happens, or they get assaulted," he said. "Happened in Potosi three times last year to the same officer.

"And then they want to put these staff members under an investigation and ask them, 'what did you do to cause this assault?'" said Cutt. "So they spin that back around on the officer [who will say], 'I'm doing what you hired me to do; Why are you coming at me with an investigation?' Then people hear about this, and they don't want to go to work there, no matter how much they pay you."

Cutt said the culture within the corrections system today does not resemble the culture that existed when he first began his career.

"I started corrections in 1998; I started there in Jefferson City, and the culture was totally different back then being a frontline staff member," Cutt recalled. "If you ran into any problem, your frontline supervisors all the way up to the warden; they had your back. If you needed a day off, they would run short to give you that day off.

"They'd always ask how you're doing … And you would work for less money if you had that administration behind you," he said. "I don't know what happened in the last 20 years, but something needs to change."

